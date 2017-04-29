Updated Hot Tags NASA Saturn Microsoft Apple Cassini Spacecraft

Xiaomi Mi6 Plus Gets Canceled; Xiaomi Mi6 Sells Out In Seconds In First Flash Sale

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Xiaomi has canceled the much rumored Xiaomi Mi6 Plus smartphone.
Xiaomi's recently launched flagship smartphone dubbed as Xiaomi Mi6 had its first flash sale in China on Friday. As expected, the handset sold out completely in mere seconds after the flash sale began.

Interestingly, only the jet black version of the handset was offered to buyers. Notably, there were reports of the China-based smartphone maker gearing up to release a larger Xiaomi Mi6 Plus smartphone sometime soon. But, now, it is finally confirmed that no Xiaomi Mi6 Plus is in the making.

It was rumored that the Xiaomi Mi6 Plus would feature a large 5.7-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and a massive battery capacity of 4,000 mAh. According to WCCFTech, Xiaomi has not provided any reason for canceling the phablet-sized version of the flagship. However, it is expected that the smartphone marker has a better smartphone in the pipeline that could be announced soon.

To recap, the Xiaomi Mi6 features a 5.15-inch full-HD display with a 1,080 x 1,920 resolution (FHD), Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options, a fingerprint scanner under the glass in front and a 3,350 mAh battery, Android Authority reported. On the camera front, the handset features a rear dual camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto snapper and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Among other specs, the Xiaomi Mi6 features a metal body with four-sided curved glass design. The handset does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, but it does have a USB Type-C port on board. The version of MIUI based on Android 7.1 is pre-installed. The Mi6 64GB model costs RMB 2,499 ($360) and the 128GB model costs RMB 2,899 ($420). The third variant, which features a ceramic body and 128GB of storage option, is priced at RMB 2,999 ($435). The next Xiaomi Mi6 flash sale in China will begin on May 5, Friday, at 10 a.m. local time.

