Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan

Canadian Space Agency to fund long-term plan in mapping the surface of Mars.

(Photo : Canadian Space Agency/YouTube screenshot)

Canada's government is set to provide $80.9 million over five years to its space agency in order to help develop new technologies. Specifically, it will support two major projects.

According to CBC News, the funding was already announced in the federal budget for 2017. It will support two projects: a radar instrument and a demonstration of quantum technology applications.

The radar instrument will be used to study both the surface and subsurface of Mars. This could give a significant contribution in developing a high-resolution map of the planet's surface. It could also help identify water resources.

On the other hand, the demonstration will be overseen by the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo. It includes quantum encryption, which uses highly advanced computing technology that could potentially create unbreakable security codes.

The radar instrument could provide invaluable information for long-term missions to Mars. However, The Spec noted that it could also be used for Earth applications.

Gilles Leclerc, director of space exploration at the Canadian Space Agency, said that the instrument differs from other Mars exploration contributions. Unlike the X-ray spectrometer on the Curiosity rover or the meteorological station on the Phoenix spacecraft, the new radar instrument will map the Red Planet's surface from orbit.

Discussions with NASA are currently underway. The instrument should be ready for a 2022 or 2024 launch. If successful, it could help solidify Canada's standing in the field of space exploration.

The quantum project could also provide Canada with secure communications in different sectors, including banking, transportation, and even information technology.

"Canada is considered a world leader in quantum, and this area has incredible potential for growth and job creation for years to come," Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains shared.

In addition to the two major projects, two Canadian astronauts will also be introduced in the coming months. Bains said that a space advisory board is also expected to report with a long-term plan for the agency, which currently employs about 10,000 people.