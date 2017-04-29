Updated Hot Tags NASA Saturn Microsoft Apple Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
China's Space Station
China's Space Station a step closer after successful orbital refueling mission.
(Photo : gbtimes/YouTube screenshot)

China is reportedly soon going to start the construction of a permanent crewed space station in 2019. The nation has recently conducted the first successful in-orbit refueling of its space laboratory Tiangong-2 with the help of the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1.

Tianzhou-1 is the first cargo spaceship of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) that was launched on April 20 this year. Two days later, on April 22, it completed the first docking while orbiting the space lab. The five-day refueling process was successfully finished on April 27. The success of the mission is an important milestone for the nation’s plans to start sending astronauts to a permanent space station by 2022.

"This again announces the aspiration and ambition of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people, and our resolute confidence in becoming a major space power," Director of China Manned Space Agency Wang Zhaoyao said, according to The Economic Times report. "The successful conclusion of the mission shows that China's manned space program has entered the space station era.”

Zhaoyao also added that after the completion of the experimental stage spaceflight missions, China will enter the construction and development phase. Furthermore, as per the director, the assembling and construction of China’s 60-ton manned space station will take place between 2019 and 2022.

China’s space station program has been progressing steadily, with its crucial plans and technologies already completed and its relevant flight products examined. According to Zhaoyao, Chinese astronauts are getting ready for the space station era.

The space station crew will be expected to stay aboard for three to six months and maybe even longer during missions in the future. As per Deccan Chronicle, he also said that Tianzhou-1 was the last flight mission of China’s manned space program before the construction of a permanent manned space station.

TagsChina, Permanent Manned Station China, Space Station China, Tianzhou-1, Tiangong 2, China National Space Administration, CNSA, China Manned Space Agency

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On ...

70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China

China's First Cargo Spacecraft ‘Tianzhou-1’ Docks With ‘Tiangong-2’ ...

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Hercules Beetle Pupa

Alien-Looking Hercules Beetle Pupa May Be One Of The Largest Insects On Earth
New Hepatitis C Treatment Found

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial
Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut

Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut And Spread To The Brain, A New Study Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  3. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  3. Explaining The Formation Of Rogue Waves And Tsunamis Based On Principles Of Quantum Physics; Using Atomic Waves To Understand Ocean Waves
  4. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China's Space Station

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Man Crying

Getting Over Breakups Best Solved By Science
Real Time Analytics