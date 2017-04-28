Updated Hot Tags NASA Saturn Microsoft Cassini Spacecraft Apple

Google Pixel Phones To Get Guaranteed Android Updates Only Till October 2018

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 06:35 AM EDT
Google Pixel Phones
Google Pixel and Pixel XL to receive guaranteed Android version updates through October 2018.
(Photo : Techconfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Google has reportedly updated its end-of-life support page to reflect when it will stop providing security updates for the current-gen Pixel devices. Usually, Google offers Android updates for devices for the first two years and security updates for either three years or 18 months after the device runs out of stock in the Google Store, whichever is longer.

According to GSMArena, the Google Pixel handsets, Pixel and the Pixel XL, both released in October 2016, will receive guaranteed Android version updates through October 2018. This means that Pixel users will not get any updates after October 2018. The search giant has clearly noted in its support page that the Pixel phones will get new Android version update for at least two years from the time when the device was first made available on the Google Store.

"After 2 years, we can't guarantee additional updates," the support page reads.

As far as security updates are concerned, the Pixel handsets will not get guaranteed security updates after October 2019. Among other devices, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X will get Android version updates till September 2017 and security updates until September 2018, 9To5Google reported.

Google has stated that users who bought Nexus or Pixel device from the Google Store will get the updates within two weeks of release. However, the devices bought from elsewhere may take longer to receive the update.

In related news, Google is expected to roll out the next-gen Pixel handsets, possibly dubbed as Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, sometime in October 2017, the same month when the original Pixel handsets were announced in 2016. Some of the possible Google Pixel 2's specs include a bezel-less curved OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, X16 mobile LTE modem chip, 6GB RAM, Android O, an IP68 rating and Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0 feature with USB-C port.

Google is yet to officially announce about the upcoming PIxel handsets.

