Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:35 AM EDT
Apple iPad Pro Mini is expected to get announced at the WWDC 2017 event in June.
Apple is going to have a hectic 2017 as there are a couple of new devices getting geared up for a release this year including the special 10th anniversary iPhone, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8. An updated Apple Macbook Pro, iPad Pro 2 and iPad Pro Mini are among some of the other highly anticipated devices that are expected to get announced in the coming months. A lot of rumors about Apple iPad Pro Mini's specs, release date and price have been hitting the web for quite some time now.

According to MobiPicker, the iPad Pro Mini is going to be the youngest member of Apple's upcoming iPad Pro 2 range of devices. Notably, it will not be an upgrade to the iPad Mini 4. The upcoming iPad is expected to get some exclusive Pro features including an Apple Pencil and additional Smart Keyboard.

Among other specs, the Apple iPad Pro Mini is rumored to get a TrueTone display, an A10x Fusion chip for a faster performance and efficient battery life as well as a 12-megapixel camera, 3GB RAM, 3D Touch support and a fingerprint sensor.

There are reports that claim Apple might decide to ditch the headphone jack in the upcoming 9.7-inch iPad, same as it did with the iPhone 7. It is expected that the iPad Pro Mini will flaunt a sleeker design with slimmer bezels. It is not yet clear if the upcoming iPad will run iOS 10 or iOS 11. As per DigiTimes report, the Pro Mini has already entered mass production in early 2017.

As far as Apple iPad Pro Mini's release date is concerned, the device is expected to get unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that is scheduled to take place sometime in June 2017. The iPhone maker is also rumored to announce its next-gen mobile operating system, dubbed as iOS 11, in the same event.

