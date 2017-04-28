Updated Hot Tags NASA Saturn Microsoft Cassini Spacecraft Apple

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch

Edward
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 06:22 AM EDT
Windows 10 Creators Update
Microsoft temporarily blocks automatic updates for Windows 10.
(Photo : CNET/YouTube screenshot)

A few weeks ago, Microsoft released the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update. The update added some features like 3D Paint. All users that are using the Windows 10 operating system can download the update for free. But recent reports claim that the company is blocking some computers from gaining the latest Windows 10 update.

According to CNET, the main reason why Microsoft did not allow some users to download the latest update is because of a Bluetooth glitch. Some computers that are using certain types of Bluetooth radios have not been able to connect to some Bluetooth devices since the Windows 10 Creators Update was launched. The user that filed the complaint describes the problem as a "Bluetooth accessory connectivity issue."

Blocking does not mean that the user or PC would not get the latest Windows 10 Creators Update at all. It just means that the computer will not get prompt updates automatically. But users can easily bypass the block by manually downloading the update directly from Microsoft website.

According to a BGR report, Microsoft will be offering the Windows 10 Creators Update to users automatically as soon as the problems will be fixed. The new Windows 10 update was officially issued on April 11, 2017. Microsoft is advising users not to bypass and manually download the update. Users should just patiently wait for their computer to become eligible for the update.

It is unusual that there are still some users who choose to manually download the Windows 10 Creators Update. It is also disappointing to know that the new Windows update is not yet ready for everyone.

For those users who downloaded the update manually and experienced some bugs or glitches other than the Bluetooth issue, it is advised to report directly to Microsoft website. This is for the company to know how to fix the issue right away. 

TagsWindows 10, Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, ...

G-Hold Ergonomic Grip Device Will Be Offered For Microsoft Surface Tablets; G-...

Microsoft Works On A Device That Can Compete With Google’s ChromeBooks; Device...

Microsoft Announces Twice-A-Year Windows 10 Update; Updates Will Happen Every ...

Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Saturn

NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Survives Saturn’s Ring-Dive, Sends Back Spectacular First Images
NASA's Dawn Spacecraft At Ceres

NASA’s Dawn Spacecraft Faces Glitches Ahead Of Mission At Dwarf Planet Ceres
Which Is The Reason Of The Change In Mercury's Orbit Around The Sun?

Jupiter’s Gravity Or Einstein’s Theory Of Relativity: Which Is Changing Mercury's Orbit Around The Sun?
ISS

NASA Can Identify The Unknown Microorganisms On The ISS Using Two Space Technologies

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  4. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Italian-Style Coffee vs Prostate Cancer

Italian Style Coffee Could Lower The Risk Of Developing Prostate Cancer, A New Study Says
The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated

The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
Great Salt Lake

The Toxic Mercury In Utah's Great Salt Lake Is Mysteriously Vanishing
Dead Whale Washes Up On New York Beach

Investigation Being Conducted On Mass Die-Off Of Atlantic Whales
Real Time Analytics