Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch

Microsoft temporarily blocks automatic updates for Windows 10.

(Photo : CNET/YouTube screenshot)

A few weeks ago, Microsoft released the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update. The update added some features like 3D Paint. All users that are using the Windows 10 operating system can download the update for free. But recent reports claim that the company is blocking some computers from gaining the latest Windows 10 update.

According to CNET, the main reason why Microsoft did not allow some users to download the latest update is because of a Bluetooth glitch. Some computers that are using certain types of Bluetooth radios have not been able to connect to some Bluetooth devices since the Windows 10 Creators Update was launched. The user that filed the complaint describes the problem as a "Bluetooth accessory connectivity issue."

Blocking does not mean that the user or PC would not get the latest Windows 10 Creators Update at all. It just means that the computer will not get prompt updates automatically. But users can easily bypass the block by manually downloading the update directly from Microsoft website.

According to a BGR report, Microsoft will be offering the Windows 10 Creators Update to users automatically as soon as the problems will be fixed. The new Windows 10 update was officially issued on April 11, 2017. Microsoft is advising users not to bypass and manually download the update. Users should just patiently wait for their computer to become eligible for the update.

It is unusual that there are still some users who choose to manually download the Windows 10 Creators Update. It is also disappointing to know that the new Windows update is not yet ready for everyone.

For those users who downloaded the update manually and experienced some bugs or glitches other than the Bluetooth issue, it is advised to report directly to Microsoft website. This is for the company to know how to fix the issue right away.