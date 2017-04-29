Google Pixel 2 Latest News & Update: Prototypes Already In The Hands Of Google Engineer And Ready For Testing, Company Launches Sooner

Google Pixel 2 prototypes are already in the hands of a Google engineer and it is ready for testing.

(Photo : xjo xjo/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that the Google Pixel 2 is one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year. The device has been subject to several rumors and speculations lately. Recent reports claim that Google is already making the Pixel 2 smartphone, and it could be launched sooner than expected.

According to a BGR report, the Google Pixel 2 might come in three different models. The first Pixel model is codenamed Walleye. The model Walleye is expected to become the successor of the original Google Pixel. The second model is codenamed Muskie. Muskie will become the followup of the Google Pixel XL. The third variant is codenamed Taimen. As of now, there is no specific detail about the third variant.

The Google Pixel 2 prototypes might already be available. According to Slash Gear, a Google engineer has access to an actual Google Pixel 2. Report claims that the company might be releasing further announcements at the Google I/O 2017 event. The event will be held on May 17 to May 19, 2017.

Google is also expected to unveil some of its new devices or updates at the said event. Recent reports suggest that the Google Pixel 2 smartphones are already used in the company's premises. It would not sound surprising, because it might be the company's strategy to test the phone and to eliminate any potential issues with the hardware. The company might also be testing the Pixel 2 integration between the hardware and the software. The question is, why is it too early for Google to release its prototypes?

Google still remains silent about the specs of the upcoming flagship phone. But some rumors claim that the company would be getting rid of the headphone jack of the previous models, just like what Apple did to its iPhone 7.

The HTC company will be manufacturing the Google Pixel 2. Previous reports say that the tech giant company would release the device in October 2017.