Updated Hot Tags NASA Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Apple Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Google Pixel 2 Latest News & Update: Prototypes Already In The Hands Of Google Engineer And Ready For Testing, Company Launches Sooner

Edward
First Posted: Apr 29, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 prototypes are already in the hands of a Google engineer and it is ready for testing.
(Photo : xjo xjo/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that the Google Pixel 2 is one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year. The device has been subject to several rumors and speculations lately. Recent reports claim that Google is already making the Pixel 2 smartphone, and it could be launched sooner than expected.

According to a BGR report, the Google Pixel 2 might come in three different models. The first Pixel model is codenamed Walleye. The model Walleye is expected to become the successor of the original Google Pixel. The second model is codenamed Muskie. Muskie will become the followup of the Google Pixel XL. The third variant is codenamed Taimen. As of now, there is no specific detail about the third variant.

The Google Pixel 2 prototypes might already be available. According to Slash Gear, a Google engineer has access to an actual Google Pixel 2. Report claims that the company might be releasing further announcements at the Google I/O 2017 event. The event will be held on May 17 to May 19, 2017.

Google is also expected to unveil some of its new devices or updates at the said event. Recent reports suggest that the Google Pixel 2 smartphones are already used in the company's premises. It would not sound surprising, because it might be the company's strategy to test the phone and to eliminate any potential issues with the hardware. The company might also be testing the Pixel 2 integration between the hardware and the software. The question is, why is it too early for Google to release its prototypes?

Google still remains silent about the specs of the upcoming flagship phone. But some rumors claim that the company would be getting rid of the headphone jack of the previous models, just like what Apple did to its iPhone 7.

The HTC company will be manufacturing the Google Pixel 2. Previous reports say that the tech giant company would release the device in October 2017.

TagsGoogle Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 News, Google Pixel 2 Update, Google Pixel

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Google Pixel Phones To Get Guaranteed Android Updates Only Till October 2018

Google Pixel Phones Under Development; Company About To Launch Three Variants; ...

Google Pixel 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset’s 2017 Launch ...

Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To ...

Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Hercules Beetle Pupa

Alien-Looking Hercules Beetle Pupa May Be One Of The Largest Insects On Earth
New Hepatitis C Treatment Found

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial
Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut

Parkinson's Disease May Start In The Gut And Spread To The Brain, A New Study Reveals

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. The Math And Physics Of Time Travel Theory Elucidated; Scientists Validate The Possibility Of Time Machine Invention
  3. Apple iPad Pro Mini’s Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Tipped To Launch At WWDC June Event
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Microsoft Blocks Some Users For Downloading Windows 10 Creator Update Due To A Bluetooth Glitch
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  4. Explaining The Formation Of Rogue Waves And Tsunamis Based On Principles Of Quantum Physics; Using Atomic Waves To Understand Ocean Waves
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

China's Space Station

China To Launch Manned Space Station By 2022
Energy Drinks Raise Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Energy Drinks Could Trigger Heart, Blood Pressure Alterations
Canadian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency Funds Long-Term Plan
Man Crying

Getting Over Breakups Best Solved By Science
Real Time Analytics