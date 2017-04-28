Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8 this August or September. The device could sport some of the S8’s features.

(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

The South Korean company, Samsung, is not done launching its flagship phones for this year. Recent reports claim that the company will be launching the successor of its fire-prone Note 7 smartphone. Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of this year.

According to BGR, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch has been confirmed. Fans can expect the device in August or September this year. There are also rumors that the foldable Galaxy X may be unveiled this year. But before launching the Galaxy X, the company will first conduct a limited trial run to check future issues and improvements for the device.

Several fans and Android users are disappointed with what happened to the Galaxy Note 7 last year. A new smartphone model that would bring the name "Galaxy Note" in it might be a bad idea for the company. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have low sales, only because consumers have not forgotten the issue of its predecessor.

However, the Samsung's mobile chief, DJ Koh, confirmed that the company will launch a better, safer and very innovative Galaxy Note 8 this year. So it seems that rumors and speculations that the company would kill the Galaxy Note brand are not true.

There is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is probably the company's best smartphone that has been launched. The Galaxy S8 is even considered as the best Android device at present. But according to a PCWorld report, Galaxy S8 had some complaints with its users. Users are complaining about the red-tint screens and issues connecting on Wi-Fi. The company is reportedly issuing a software fix for all complaints.

Samsung also decided that the voice-activated personal assistant Bixby will only be available in the U.S. later this spring. Fans are hoping that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will sport the S8's impressive features, or the company can also improve it.