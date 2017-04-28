Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft Saturn Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Will Launch A Galaxy Note 8 This Year; Samsung Will Launch A Better, Safer And Innovative Device

Edward
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:26 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 8 this August or September. The device could sport some of the S8’s features.
(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

The South Korean company, Samsung, is not done launching its flagship phones for this year. Recent reports claim that the company will be launching the successor of its fire-prone Note 7 smartphone. Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of this year.

According to BGR, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch has been confirmed. Fans can expect the device in August or September this year. There are also rumors that the foldable Galaxy X may be unveiled this year. But before launching the Galaxy X, the company will first conduct a limited trial run to check future issues and improvements for the device.

Several fans and Android users are disappointed with what happened to the Galaxy Note 7 last year. A new smartphone model that would bring the name "Galaxy Note" in it might be a bad idea for the company. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have low sales, only because consumers have not forgotten the issue of its predecessor.

However, the Samsung's mobile chief, DJ Koh, confirmed that the company will launch a better, safer and very innovative Galaxy Note 8 this year. So it seems that rumors and speculations that the company would kill the Galaxy Note brand are not true.

There is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is probably the company's best smartphone that has been launched. The Galaxy S8 is even considered as the best Android device at present. But according to a PCWorld report, Galaxy S8 had some complaints with its users. Users are complaining about the red-tint screens and issues connecting on Wi-Fi. The company is reportedly issuing a software fix for all complaints.

Samsung also decided that the voice-activated personal assistant Bixby will only be available in the U.S. later this spring. Fans are hoping that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will sport the S8's impressive features, or the company can also improve it.

TagsSamsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: New Concept Video...

Samsung Galaxy S9 News & Update: Super Smartphone In The Works; Phone To Be ...

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Is Making A Comeback, Gets Wi-Fi Certification

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To ...

Samsung Galaxy S8 Latest News & Update: Why The Company Created Bixby If There ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  1. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New Intelligent Personal Assistant Soon To Come
  4. Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics