Oppo R11’s Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Gets Chinese 3C Certification; Launch Might Be Very Near

(Photo : GadgetGeeks/YouTube screenshot)

It seems Oppo's next flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as Oppo R11, will get unveiled very soon. Although nothing yet about the handset has been officially revealed by the smartphone maker, rumors surrounding Oppo R11's specs, release date and price have been hitting the web for quite some time now.

According to GSMArena, the Oppo R11 recently got certified by the Chinese 3C authority. Notably, getting certified by a local body is one of the primary steps required for a new handset to launch in the country. So, now, it seems the release of the upcoming Oppo phone is very near.

Talking about Oppo R11's specs, the smartphone is expected to get rolled out in two models, same as its predecessors, the R9 and R9+. As per the GFXBench listing, the R11 will flaunt a 5.5-inch FHD display, while the R11+ will feature a bigger 6-inch display. Both handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, possibly the Snapdragon 626 SoC, and offer 4GB RAM.

There is only one 64GB internal memory variant listed in the GFXBench listing of which only 47GB will be user-available. The handsets will run Google Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS out-of-the-box. In terms of camera, the Oppo R11 is rumored to get a 15-megapixel rear camera and a 19-megapixel front camera. However, there are also reports that claim the upcoming handset might get a dual-camera setup either at the front or back. Notably, Oppo has not yet confirmed if the R11 is going to be the first Oppo device to get a dual-camera setup.

Oppo R11 is expected to get a China release date sometime in June that will be followed by a global launch. It is advised that readers should take the information with a pinch of salt as Oppo is yet to confirm rumors surrounding Oppo R11's specs, release date and pricing details.