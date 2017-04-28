Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft Saturn Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Tablet Will Not Feature Any Major Changes

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Possible Specs, Release Date
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will reportedly not come with any "dramatic" changes.
(Photo : CTNtechnologynews/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that Microsoft fans are eagerly waiting for the software giant to announce Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, release date and price details. Unfortunately, no official announcement about the next-gen tablet has been revealed yet.

According to The Christian Post, the upcoming Microsoft Surface tablet will not be much different from its predecessor Surface Pro 4 in terms of specs. The device will reportedly not come with any "dramatic" changes. It will reportedly retain the Surface Connect port, the power connector found on the current-gen Surface Pro 4, instead of switching to a USB-C connector.

Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to get the latest Kaby Lake processor from Intel, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature, Channel Pro reported. The 2-in-1 tablet Surface Pro 5 is also rumored to get a new Surface Dial as an accessory. The tech giant has reportedly given the Surface Pro 5 manufacturing license to Pegatron. Pegatron is the same company that manufactures Surface Studio.

Talking about Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release date, the laptop-tablet hybrid is rumored to get unveiled either in October or sometime in spring 2017.

Microsoft is reportedly holding a hardware event in New York City on May 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The #MicrosoftEDU event will focus on Windows 10 and a Surface device especially designed for the education sector. There are high chances that the Surface device in question could be Microsoft Surface Pro 5 or the much rumored Microsoft Surface Book 2. It remains to be seen which of the two debuts at the upcoming event.

The software giant has not yet confirmed any of the rumors or leaks surrounding Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, release date or price. So, it is advised that the information should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro 5, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release date, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Update, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 latest news, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, #MicrosoftEDU

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2...

Microsoft Surface Book 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device May Get ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Surface ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Possible Specs, Release Update: Announcement In May ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  1. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New Intelligent Personal Assistant Soon To Come
  4. Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics