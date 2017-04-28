Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Tablet Will Not Feature Any Major Changes

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will reportedly not come with any "dramatic" changes.

(Photo : CTNtechnologynews/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that Microsoft fans are eagerly waiting for the software giant to announce Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, release date and price details. Unfortunately, no official announcement about the next-gen tablet has been revealed yet.

According to The Christian Post, the upcoming Microsoft Surface tablet will not be much different from its predecessor Surface Pro 4 in terms of specs. The device will reportedly not come with any "dramatic" changes. It will reportedly retain the Surface Connect port, the power connector found on the current-gen Surface Pro 4, instead of switching to a USB-C connector.

Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to get the latest Kaby Lake processor from Intel, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage and a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature, Channel Pro reported. The 2-in-1 tablet Surface Pro 5 is also rumored to get a new Surface Dial as an accessory. The tech giant has reportedly given the Surface Pro 5 manufacturing license to Pegatron. Pegatron is the same company that manufactures Surface Studio.

Talking about Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release date, the laptop-tablet hybrid is rumored to get unveiled either in October or sometime in spring 2017.

Microsoft is reportedly holding a hardware event in New York City on May 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The #MicrosoftEDU event will focus on Windows 10 and a Surface device especially designed for the education sector. There are high chances that the Surface device in question could be Microsoft Surface Pro 5 or the much rumored Microsoft Surface Book 2. It remains to be seen which of the two debuts at the upcoming event.

The software giant has not yet confirmed any of the rumors or leaks surrounding Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, release date or price. So, it is advised that the information should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.