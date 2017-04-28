Italian Style Coffee Could Lower The Risk Of Developing Prostate Cancer, A New Study Says

Italian style coffee such as espresso and cappuccino could reduce the risk of acquiring prostate cancer, according to a new study.

Researchers discovered that drinking three or more cups of Italian-style coffee could reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men. This type of coffee is prepared with high pressure, no filters and with very high water temperature.

The study is printed in the International Journal of Cancer. It was led by Licia Iacoviello, the head of the Molecular and Nutritional Epidemiology Laboratory at I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed in Italy, and other colleagues, according to Medical News Today.

The study aims to deliver a clear view about caffeine and prostate health. The American Cancer Society stated that around 1 in 7 men is diagnosed with prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer among men in the United States.

The study involved 7,000 male residents of Molise, in south central Italy. The scientists monitored their coffee consumption and prostate cancer rates for four years. The results showed that those who drank coffee more than three cups a day had a lowered risk of developing prostate cancer by 53 percent compared with men who drank less than three cups a day, according to NY Daily News.

The scientists also examined the extracts of caffeinated and decaffeinated Italian-style coffee on prostate cancer cells in the laboratory. They discovered that the caffeinated coffee extracts lessened the propagation of cancer cells. Maria Benedetta Donati, the co-author of the study, said that the observations on cancer cells could allow them to say the beneficial effect examined among the participants is most likely due to caffeine than due to other substances in the coffee.

On the other hand, this study was demonstrated in an Italian population with a strong coffee culture. This coffee is comprised not only of the amount of coffee but also on the process on how it is made. It is prepared with high pressure, very high water temperature and no filters.