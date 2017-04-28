Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft Saturn Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Toxic Mercury In Utah's Great Salt Lake Is Mysteriously Vanishing

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake in Utah is the largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere with about 1,700 square miles.
(Photo : Smithsonian Channel/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists discovered that the levels of toxic methylmercury in the Great Salt Lake in Utah have decreased by almost 90 percent. This seems to be good news, yet the mysterious vanishing of the toxic compound is being investigated.

The findings of the study were published in Environmental Science and Technology. William Johnson, a geologist from the University of Utah, said that there could be a link between these high concentrations of methylmercury down in the deep brine layer and the elevated concentrations in waterfowl in the wetlands near the lake. He further said that if there is a direct link between the mercury in the ducks and the environment at the bottom of the lake, people could think they will see a lessening of mercury in biota, which is the animal and plant life. On the other hand, they did not view it as that.

The wildlife officials discovered that the Great Salt Lake has high levels of toxic methylmercury around 2010. With this, they warned hunters to avoid eating ducks that might poison them. Then, in 2015, about 90 percent of the mercury vanished, according to Science Alert.

A Union Pacific railway separates the small north arm and the large south arm of the Great Salt Lake. The north arm is much saltier than the south arm. There are two culverts in the railroad line that permitted the north arm water to flow in the south arm due to its higher density.

Johnson said that the difference in density between the shallow and deep waters inhibited mixing. This kept fresh oxygen from permeating into the layers of the deep water. The decomposing organic matter on the lake floor extracted all the oxygen from the briny layer.

As a result, the microorganism was forced to find something else to breathe. In the absence of oxygen, some bacteria become nitrate to stimulate the chemical processes of life. On the other hand, when the nitrate has vanished, they become manganese, iron and sulfate.

The presence of the sulfate-breathing bacteria, which is a sulfide and smells like a rotten egg, are oozing from the lake. These bacteria become elemental mercury into toxic methylmercury, according to The University of Utah News.

TagsGreat Salt Lake, Utah, Methylmercury, Mercury

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Moabosaurus: New Species Of Herbivorous Dinosaurs Discovered

HIV/AIDS Patients To Be Charged With Rape If Infection Is Not Disclosed To Their...

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January

Utah's Great Salt Lake Running Out Of Water

Mercury Is Shrinking: Newly Discovered Great Valley Hints It

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  1. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New Intelligent Personal Assistant Soon To Come
  4. Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics