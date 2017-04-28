Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Microsoft Saturn Cassini Spacecraft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Eye Test Could Detect Early Glaucoma Before Symptom Of Blindness Begins

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Animation: Detecting Glaucoma Through A Dilated Eye Exam
A new eye test known as Darc could detect glaucoma before loss of vision begins.
(Photo : National Eye Institute, NIH/YouTube screenshot)

A newly developed eye test could identify glaucoma at an early stage before symptom of blindness appears. This could save millions of people all around the globe who could suffer from glaucoma that leads to blindness.

The novel eye test is referred to as "Darc." It utilizes a special fluorescent marker known as ANX776 that is attached to cell proteins when inserted to patients. This fluorescent dye connects to the cells in the retina that is about to go dead. It has no adverse side effects. The technique has been tested on 16 participants who underwent safety trials, according to BBC News.

The results of the clinical trial were printed in the journal Brain. The study was led by Professor Francesca Cordeiro from the University College London's Institute of Ophthalmology and other colleagues.

Professor Cordeiro said that identifying glaucoma early is necessary as symptoms are not always obvious. "Although detection has been improving, most patients have lost a third of vision by the time they are diagnosed."

She further said that for the first time, they have been able to show individual cell death and identify the earliest signs of glaucoma. This test could also be utilized to diagnose other neurodegenerative diseases in the coming days, according to Professor Cordeiro.

In the study, the researchers tried the Darc test to eight patients with retinal neurodegeneration and other eight healthy individuals. The test allowed labeled cells to be detected up to six hours after injection. The results showed correlation with a diagnosis of glaucoma and later loss of vision, according to The Telegraph.

Philip Bloom, chief investigator professor from Western Eye Hospital, part of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said that the treatment could be more successful when it is begun in early stages of the disease when loss of vision is marginal. He further said that their developments mean could diagnose patients three years earlier than was previously possible.

Tagsglaucoma, Darc, Blindness, fluorescent marker, ANX776

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Creates Braille Experience For Blind Students

Newly Discovered Drug Could Prevent, Cure Congenital Blindness Caused By Genetic...

New Drug-Dispensing Contact Lenses Could Improve The Treatment Of Glaucoma

Google AI DeepMind May Help Cure Blindness, Can This New Technology Save Your ...

Study: Genetically Modified Food Not Harmful, Safe For Human Consumption

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  1. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New Intelligent Personal Assistant Soon To Come
  4. Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics