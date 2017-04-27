Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 huge discounts could mean that its successor might be unveiled at the upcoming May 2, 2017 event.

(Photo : Linus Tech Tips/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system is one of the most popular operating systems (OS) around the world. The company's software offers the ability to work across multiple devices by using its Cloud working feature. Recent reports claim that the new generation of Surface Pro will be running on the latest Windows OS.

According to a Digital Trends report, Microsoft will be hosting an event on May 2, 2017. The company is expected to release a new update for the Windows 10 operating system. The said update will focus more on education. It is also speculated that the company might unveil the Surface Pro 4 successor at the said event.

As for now, Microsoft still continues to focus its attention on improving the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Books. The company recently released an update for each device. The Windows 10 Creators update improved the stability and performance of Surface Pro and Surface Book.

The latest Surface Pro 4 update focuses primarily on improving its audio quality and performance, while the Surface Book updated its Realtek High Definition Audio drivers. The update improved the device's Cortana speech recognition. After the Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2015, the device became the standard-bearer for Windows tablets. The device is also a unique alternative and rival to the Apple's iPad.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the Surface Pro 5 for a long time. But according to CNET, it would take a little longer for a new tablet to be released. But it is expected to come later this year. Fans are hoping that the device would be worth the wait.

While fans are waiting for a Surface Pro 5 launch, the Surface Pro 4 is producing a great deal of profit considering its impressive discounts that are being offered by major retailers including Amazon. The device's great discounts could probably mean that its successor is ready for its debut.