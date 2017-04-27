Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event

Edward
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 06:26 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 huge discounts could mean that its successor might be unveiled at the upcoming May 2, 2017 event.
(Photo : Linus Tech Tips/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system is one of the most popular operating systems (OS) around the world. The company's software offers the ability to work across multiple devices by using its Cloud working feature. Recent reports claim that the new generation of Surface Pro will be running on the latest Windows OS.

According to a Digital Trends report, Microsoft will be hosting an event on May 2, 2017. The company is expected to release a new update for the Windows 10 operating system. The said update will focus more on education. It is also speculated that the company might unveil the Surface Pro 4 successor at the said event.

As for now, Microsoft still continues to focus its attention on improving the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Books. The company recently released an update for each device. The Windows 10 Creators update improved the stability and performance of Surface Pro and Surface Book.

The latest Surface Pro 4 update focuses primarily on improving its audio quality and performance, while the Surface Book updated its Realtek High Definition Audio drivers. The update improved the device's Cortana speech recognition. After the Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2015, the device became the standard-bearer for Windows tablets. The device is also a unique alternative and rival to the Apple's iPad.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the Surface Pro 5 for a long time. But according to CNET, it would take a little longer for a new tablet to be released. But it is expected to come later this year. Fans are hoping that the device would be worth the wait.

While fans are waiting for a Surface Pro 5 launch, the Surface Pro 4 is producing a great deal of profit considering its impressive discounts that are being offered by major retailers including Amazon. The device's great discounts could probably mean that its successor is ready for its debut.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Microsoft Surface Pro 4 News, Microsoft Surface Pro Update

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Works On A Device That Can Compete With Google’s ChromeBooks; Device...

Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2;...

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Functio...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major O...

Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics