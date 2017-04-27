iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: New Leaked Sketch Shows Under-Screen Fingerprint Sensors, Wireless Charging Coil At The Back And More!

New leaked sketch of iPhone 8 shows that Apple might have found a way to put a working under-screen fingerprint sensor.

Apple's iPhone 8 is probably the most anticipated device to launch this year. Over the past few weeks, rumors and speculations about the device's design and features have been surfacing online. Recent rumors claim that the iPhone 8 might move its Touch ID sensor on the back, just like what Samsung did to its Galaxy S8.

According to BGR, removing the Touch ID sensor on the front would eliminate the bottom bezels of the device. The device would also have a larger edge-to-edge display if its Touch ID sensor will be relocated. It seems that the rumors are just rumors, and there is no way that Apple would do such things.

A new Twitter post by OnLeaks shows a leaked sketch of the back portion of the iPhone 8. The leaked design shows that it has the dual-lens camera that fans are speculating so much. But there is no cut-out for a Touch ID sensor on the back. If that is the case, Apple might have found a way to make an under-screen fingerprint reader working.

Recent reports claim that the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3D recognition sensor of the upcoming iPhone 8 are causing headaches to its manufacturers. But even if it delays the smartphone, it will be worth the wait. A large circular support shown at the leaked design suggests that it might be a charging coil to allow wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 might support wireless charging for up to 5 meters. According to 9To5Mac, the new leaked design for the iPhone 8 shows a vertical dual-lensed camera system with a centered flash.

As for now, Apple has not released any official statements regarding the leaked sketches, speculations and rumors about the iPhone 8. Tech analysts have predicted that the flagship phone will be launched in late 2017.