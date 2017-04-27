Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: New Leaked Sketch Shows Under-Screen Fingerprint Sensors, Wireless Charging Coil At The Back And More!

Edward
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 06:20 AM EDT
iPhone 8
New leaked sketch of iPhone 8 shows that Apple might have found a way to put a working under-screen fingerprint sensor.
(Photo : Tailosive Tech/YouTube screenshot)

Apple's iPhone 8 is probably the most anticipated device to launch this year. Over the past few weeks, rumors and speculations about the device's design and features have been surfacing online. Recent rumors claim that the iPhone 8 might move its Touch ID sensor on the back, just like what Samsung did to its Galaxy S8.

According to BGR, removing the Touch ID sensor on the front would eliminate the bottom bezels of the device. The device would also have a larger edge-to-edge display if its Touch ID sensor will be relocated. It seems that the rumors are just rumors, and there is no way that Apple would do such things.

A new Twitter post by OnLeaks shows a leaked sketch of the back portion of the iPhone 8. The leaked design shows that it has the dual-lens camera that fans are speculating so much. But there is no cut-out for a Touch ID sensor on the back. If that is the case, Apple might have found a way to make an under-screen fingerprint reader working.

Recent reports claim that the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3D recognition sensor of the upcoming iPhone 8 are causing headaches to its manufacturers. But even if it delays the smartphone, it will be worth the wait. A large circular support shown at the leaked design suggests that it might be a charging coil to allow wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 might support wireless charging for up to 5 meters. According to 9To5Mac, the new leaked design for the iPhone 8 shows a vertical dual-lensed camera system with a centered flash.

As for now, Apple has not released any official statements regarding the leaked sketches, speculations and rumors about the iPhone 8. Tech analysts have predicted that the flagship phone will be launched in late 2017.

TagsiPhone 8, iPhone 8 news, iPhone 8 update, iPhone, Apple

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPhone 8's Impressive Specs Could Cause Major Delay; Major Design Overhaul, Dela...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Design Overhaul Expected; Users Might Be Disappoi...

Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: New Leaked Sketch Shows Under-Screen Fingerprint ...

Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics