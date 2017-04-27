Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Motorola E4 & E4 Plus' Specs, Release Date, Price: Handsets' Full Specs List, Pricing Information Get Leaked

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 05:07 AM EDT
Motorola E4 & E4 Plus' Specs, Release Date, Price
Motorola E4 & E4 Plus' specs and pricing information get leaked.
(Photo : AndroidAuthority/YouTube screenshot)

Motorola's highly anticipated upcoming smartphones, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, have been hitting the rumor mills for quite some time now. While nothing about Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus' specs, release date or price has been officially announced, there is no stopping to leaks and rumors popping up every single day.

According to GSMArena, new leaks have detailed Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus' full specifications and price of the upcoming handsets. As per the leaks, the Moto E4 will get a 5-inch HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) LCD display and a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core chipset paired with 2GB of RAM. The handset is rumored to run on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

Among other specs, Moto E4 is expected to offer 16GB of storage further expandable via a micro SD card slot, German website Winfuture reported. As far as the camera is concerned, the Moto E3 successor will reportedly get an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front sensor. It will come packed with a 2,800 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner and offer connectivity options including Bluetooth v4.2, NFC (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11n, 4G LTE and GPS. The smartphone will be made available in three color options: gray, gold and blue.

Talking about the larger sibling, possibly dubbed as Moto E4 Plus, the handset is rumored to sport a slightly larger a 5.5-inch HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. There will also be an accompanying 3GB RAM variant available as a buying option. Interestingly, the E4 Plus will be powered by a whopping 5,000 mAh battery. All the other Moto E4 Plus' specs will be the same as the non-plus variant.

The Moto E4 will reportedly cost €150 (approximately US$193) and the Moto E4 Plus will cost €190 (approximately US$245) in Europe. There is no word yet on the handset's U.S. pricing. Motorola is yet to confirm the rumors surrounding Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus' specs, release date and pricing.

