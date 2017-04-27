Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Artificial ‘Biobag’ Womb For Premature Newborns Now Being Tested

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 05:47 AM EDT
Premature Baby
Israeli doctors give CPR to a premature baby born at the Israeli army hospital.
(Photo : Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

Any student in the medical field (or avid fans of Grey's Anatomy) know that infants born extremely prematurely rarely live more than a few hours. Extremely premature infants face a slew of health issues that came from having underdeveloped organs.

Doctors have tried to mimic the complex environment in a mother's womb, but to no avail. However, according to ABC News, researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia revealed a new device that could save the lives of these premature infants. The device acts as an artificial womb, and a "biobag" mimics the natural uterus that allows the development of a fetus.

Dr. Alan W. Flake, a fetal surgeon at the Center for Fetal Research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said in a statement that "Infants have an urgent need for a bridge between the mother's womb and the outside world." He also said that if there is a way to develop an extra-uterine system to support growth and maturation of an organ, doctors can dramatically improve the outcomes for extremely premature babies.

Infants born between 23 and 25 weeks have a low chance of survival, due in part of their underdeveloped lungs, liver, kidney and brain. All of these organs will have to start working months earlier than what is normal. Also, although they technically work, they are at a stage where they are still very immature. Neonatal intensive care doctors will have to support their growth with as little harm as possible, which is not always ideal considering the environment in a mother's womb is very different to that of an incubator.

The study, published in Nature Communications, is set to develop organs with a system incorporating a pumpless oxygenator circuit connected to the fetus. It is maintained within a closed "amniotic fluid" circuit that almost reproduces the womb environment. Today, the device is still being tested on animals. But if successful, the "biobag" could support a human infant for up to four weeks.

TagsPremature Infants, NICU, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, biobag

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NJ, OH, AL Offer Baby Boxes To Help Lessen SIDS Cases

Infants Have Early Understanding Of Social Nature Of Food, According To Study

Zika Virus May Also Affect Adult Brain Functions

Health Alert: Malaria Infects Thousands Of Americans And Heightens Healthcare Co...

Artificial ‘Biobag’ Womb For Premature Newborns Now Being Tested

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics