OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update: Fresh Handset Renders Hint At Dual-Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus 5 is expected to get a dual-rear camera setup.

(Photo : PocketNow/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus is popular for its high-end smartphones that are offered for amazingly pocket-friendly prices. There is no doubt that OnePlus' next flagship, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, and is among one of the most awaited smartphones of 2017. A lot of leaks and rumors surrounding OnePlus 5's specs, release date and price have already flooded the internet. If latest reports are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus 5 handset will get a dual-rear camera setup.

According to IndiaToday, fresh renders of the OnePlus 3T successor shows that the smartphone in question will flaunt a dual-camera setup along with aluminum metal frame and rounded edges. The handset's latest renders have been designed based on the information obtained from people who claim to have seen the phone and have possibly worked on the OnePlus 5.

According to GSMArena, the phone in the picture does not have a fingerprint scanner on the back. This implies that OnePlus 5 will have the fingerprint sensor beneath the screen on the front. It also hints that the upcoming smartphone might get a display screen that will take up the entire front.

Notably, the picture only shows the back of the phone and there are no antenna lines on the rear. It is claimed that the OnePlus 3T successor will get a 5.5-inch display with either full-HD 1,080 pixel display or even higher at 1,440 pixels.

Among other specs, the OnePlus 5 is rumored to get an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with the Adreno 540 GPU, Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat, 6GB/8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. As far as camera is concerned, the handset is expected to get a 16MP selfie camera.

Talking about OnePlus 5's release date, the smartphone will likely get unveiled by July and released by August. OnePlus has not yet confirmed any of the rumors. So, readers are advised to take the information about OnePlus 5's specs, release and price with a hefty pinch of salt.

