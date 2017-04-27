Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer

A new nanoparticle vaccine has been developed to fight the growth of cancer cells.

The scientists have developed a novel nanoparticle vaccine that could fight multiple cancers. This new vaccine aims to help people's bodies to combat cancer.

The findings of the study were published in Nature Nanotechnology. It was led by researchers from the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center. The study indicates that the nanovaccine contained an anti-tumor efficacy in many kinds of tumor in mice, according to Medical News Today.

Dr. Jinming Gao, a Professor of Pharmacology and Otolaryngology in UT Southwestern's Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, described the characteristics of this nanovaccine. He said that it is unique as the single-polymer composition could deliver tumor antigens to immune cells while enhancing the innate immunity. This resulted in a safe and powerful generation of tumor-specific T cells that destroy cancer cells.

The nanovaccine has tumor antigens, which are the tumor proteins that could be identified by the immune system, located in the synthetic polymer nanoparticle. These vaccines give minuscule particulates that incite the immune system to escalate the immune response.

The study involves mouse models of cancer. The scientists tested the nanovaccine on these mice with cancers such as melanoma, colorectal cancer and HPV-associated head, neck, cervix and anogenital cancers. The results showed that the treatment could slow the growth of a tumor and prolong the survival.

Dr. Gao said that the field of nanoparticle vaccines has developed and caught the interest from academia and industry in the past years. "Recent advances in understanding innate and adaptive immunity have also led to more collaborations between immunologists and nanotechnologists." He further said that these collaborations are significant in boosting the development of nanovaccines.

Currently, the scientists are now in partnership with UTSW doctors to find ways on how to utilize the nanovaccine in the clinic for different types of cancers. They are also thinking of the possibility to heighten the anti-tumor effectiveness of the treatment by merging with other radiotherapy, immunotherapies and checkpoint inhibitors, according to Phys.org.