Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 27, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Cassini Google Doodle
Cassini made the first of its 22 dives into Saturn's rings, an event that Google celebrated by releasing a Doodle.
(Photo : Google Doodle/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Cassini mission has forayed into a region where no spacecraft has ever ventured before -- between Saturn and its rings. The probe made the first of its 22 scheduled dives yesterday, on April 26. However, according to NASA, flight controllers will not get an update about how the dive fared until later today, when contact with Cassini is regained. Meanwhile, Google honored the Cassini probe with a Doodle for its "Grand Finale."

The animated Google Doodle showed a cute cartoon Cassini taking photos of a smiling Saturn while plunging through its rings. Incidentally, some of the best images captured by the mission is yet to come. NASA has stated that the images taken during the first dive are scheduled to become available no earlier than 3:30 a.m. EDT today.

The mission was out of radio contact with Earth as it plunged into Saturn’s rings on Wednesday. This is because the spacecraft’s big dish antenna was steered face forward to save the science instruments aboard from potentially destructive ring particles.

As Cassini moves nearer to the giant gaseous ringed planet over the next few months, the spacecraft will be able to take unprecedented close-up images. The mission will continue to send back photos of Saturn even as it dives into the atmosphere of the planet.

The mission will end with a fatal crash. The death dive that has been engineered to ensure that any Earth microbes on the spacecraft do not contaminate the Saturn system, especially its moons Enceladus and Titan that have been found to have the potential to support life.

"By plunging into this fascinating frontier, Cassini will help scientists learn more about the age, mass and origins of Saturn's rings, as well as the mysteries of the gas giant's interior," Google wrote in a statement. "Who knows what marvels this hardy explorer will reveal in the mission’s final chapter?"

TagsCassini Spacecraft, Cassini, NASA, Saturn, NASA Cassini Spacecraft

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Stunning Close-Ups Of Saturn’s ‘Flying Saucer Mo...

NASA’s Cassini Prepares For ‘Grand Finale’ Dive Into Saturn; Watch How The...

NASA’s Cassini Saturn Mission Makes First Ring-Grazing Dive

Cassini Captures Beautiful Shot Of Saturn’s Moons, Can You Spot Them?

NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Obtains New Images Of Titan, Shows Interesting Terra...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon Village

Moon Village: China And Europe Plan Collaboration To Build Human Outpost On Lunar Surface
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney

Baby Humpback Whales ‘Whisper’ To Moms For Survival
Jupiter: The Largest Planet

What Makes Jupiter So Massive, Gaseous And The Biggest Planet In The Solar System?
Cassini Google Doodle

Cassini’s Grand Finale: Spacecraft Dives Into Saturn’s Rings; Google Doodle Pays Tribute

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  1. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  2. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2, 2017 Event
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Is A Vaccine For Cancer Possible?

Cancer Breakthrough: New Nanoparticle Vaccine Could Combat Different Types Of Cancer
New Horizons: Imagining A Landing On Pluto

The Next Journey To Pluto Is Now On Plot
Strange Signals From Beyond Earth

Breakthrough Listen Project Discovers 11 Strange Signals Coming From Beyond Earth
Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nanodiamond-Mediated Magnetic Resonance Imaging Can Track Drug Delivery For Indefinite Period
Real Time Analytics