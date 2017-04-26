Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Apple’s iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Tablet Sold For $307 For A Limited Time

Edward
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 06:52 AM EDT
iPad 2017
The Apple’s iPad 2017 is currently on sale with a price of $307.
(Photo : ZONEofTECH/YouTube screenshot)

The Cupertino-based company, Apple, has an authorized dealer for the iPad 2017 32GB model. The authorized dealer is Adorama. The dealer is selling space gray iPad for $307.50 with free shipping. Adorama will not be collecting tax sales on orders that will be shipped outside New York and New Jersey.

Adorama's offer for the Apple iPad 2017 makes the device $50 cheaper for shoppers that are outside New York and New Jersey. According to an Apple Insider report, most of the Apple devices have a tax at the Apple Store, but Adorama gets rid of it.

Buyers should hurry up and grab their own iPad 2017 32GB model before stocks run out. Adorama's price is the lowest available online from an authorized reseller -- and that is by $17 to $22. Buyers can directly go to Adorama's page and order the device. This is a limited offer so buyers should hurry up.

According to Laptop, the iPad 2017 is one of the best tablets at present. The iPad 2017 also offers strong audio quality and amazing battery life. The iPad 2017 is measuring 0.29 inch thick. It is also stockier compared to the iPad Pro 9.7 inches.

The iPad 2017 features a 2,048 by 1,536 pixel screen display. The screen display delivers a high 123 percent of the sRGB gamut. Only the 9.7 inches iPad Pro can beat the iPad 2017 with a score of 122 percent. The iPad 2017 is also one of the brightest iPads that is made by Apple. The device emits 470 nits.

The iPad 2017 also features the latest Apple A9 Central Processing Unit. The latest CPU provides excellent multitasking performance. The features also allow the user to split the iPad 2017 screen between 12 Safari tabs.

Users can also stream 1,080-pixel YouTube video. They would be impressed with its 12 hours and 59 minutes battery life, which destroys the 9:41 average set by other tablets this size.

