iPhone 8's Impressive Specs Could Cause Major Delay; Major Design Overhaul, Delay Will Be Worth The Wait!

Some impressive features for the iPhone 8 could cause stock shortages or major delays.

(Photo : IMTacticZ/YouTube screenshot)

Rumors about the most anticipated iPhone 8 has been everywhere. Recent reports claim that Apple might make a major design overhaul for the upcoming device. But some of its impressive features might be the cause for its delay.

According to a BGR report, fans are expecting to see the iPhone 8 this coming September 2017. But the usual flagship launch of Apple might be delayed to November 2017. Some suppliers may be facing issues with regard to the iPhone 8 components. But Apple fans should not be disappointed because the iPhone 8's advance specs will surely be worth the wait.

Previous rumors claimed that Apple's planned Touch ID sensor and the 3D front-facing camera are giving its suppliers headaches right now. These manufacturing issues could be a cause for stock shortages and delays for the iPhone 8. If the new Touch ID sensor would not fit well in the front, Apple might decide to move the sensor at the back of the phone just like the Galaxy S8 of Samsung.

According to Tom's Guide, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will sport dual-rear cameras. The device could measure 67.1 mm in body width and 138.3 mm in height. Its size is nearly the same as the previous model's 138.3 mm in height and 67.1 mm in body width.

A leaked 3D sketch of iPhone 8 also shows its cameras and sensors. The iPhone 8 could sport an improved proximity sensor, small microphone, front camera, ambient light sensor and the rumored 3D sensor. However, if Apple would move the Touch ID fingerprint scanner or home button of iPhone 8, a lot of iPhone users would feel strange about it.

Until now, the company remains silent regarding the leaked specs and rumors about the iPhone 8. But there is also an idea that the flagship phone would feature an invisible screen on the back that displays notifications.