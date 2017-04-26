Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

iPhone 8's Impressive Specs Could Cause Major Delay; Major Design Overhaul, Delay Will Be Worth The Wait!

Edward
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 06:22 AM EDT
iPhone 8
Some impressive features for the iPhone 8 could cause stock shortages or major delays.
(Photo : IMTacticZ/YouTube screenshot)

Rumors about the most anticipated iPhone 8 has been everywhere. Recent reports claim that Apple might make a major design overhaul for the upcoming device. But some of its impressive features might be the cause for its delay.

According to a BGR report, fans are expecting to see the iPhone 8 this coming September 2017. But the usual flagship launch of Apple might be delayed to November 2017. Some suppliers may be facing issues with regard to the iPhone 8 components. But Apple fans should not be disappointed because the iPhone 8's advance specs will surely be worth the wait.

Previous rumors claimed that Apple's planned Touch ID sensor and the 3D front-facing camera are giving its suppliers headaches right now. These manufacturing issues could be a cause for stock shortages and delays for the iPhone 8. If the new Touch ID sensor would not fit well in the front, Apple might decide to move the sensor at the back of the phone just like the Galaxy S8 of Samsung.

According to Tom's Guide, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will sport dual-rear cameras. The device could measure 67.1 mm in body width and 138.3 mm in height. Its size is nearly the same as the previous model's 138.3 mm in height and 67.1 mm in body width.

A leaked 3D sketch of iPhone 8 also shows its cameras and sensors. The iPhone 8 could sport an improved proximity sensor, small microphone, front camera, ambient light sensor and the rumored 3D sensor. However, if Apple would move the Touch ID fingerprint scanner or home button of iPhone 8, a lot of iPhone users would feel strange about it.

Until now, the company remains silent regarding the leaked specs and rumors about the iPhone 8. But there is also an idea that the flagship phone would feature an invisible screen on the back that displays notifications.

TagsiPhone 8, iPhone 8 news, iPhone 8 update, Apple

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Design Overhaul Expected; Users Might Be Disappoi...

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Fingerprint Sensor Could Cause Major Delay; Leake...

Apple’s iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Tablet Sold For $307 For A Limited Tim...

Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!

iPhone 8's Impressive Specs Could Cause Major Delay; Major Design Overhaul, Dela...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: Diagnosis Of Tuberculosis With Chest X-Ray Images But Without A Radiologist
Eating Chilli Peppers And Marijuana Calms Gut’s Immune System, Which Could Treat Diabetes

Chili Peppers, Marijuana Could Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes And Reduce Gut Inflammation
Possible Tree Stump Found On Mars?

UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
Study: Effects Of Permafrost Melt Estimated To Cost $43 Trillion By 2200

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  3. Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

4-Year-Old-Aged Saenkanter Gouda Cheese

Aged Cheese, Mushrooms, Soy, Whole-Grains Would Likely Reduce Liver Cancer And Extend Lifespan
Up Close Viewing Of Animals Attracts Visitors To Asahiyama Zoo

Penguin Population In Antarctica Not Close Enough, Researchers Say
Snacks For Diabetics

What Are The Healthful Snacks For People With Type 2 Diabetes?
NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

Fly High! NASA Successfully Launches Super Pressure Balloon From New Zealand
Real Time Analytics