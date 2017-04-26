Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: New Concept Video & Pictures Are Just Awesome

New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 concept pictures are truly awesome.

(Photo : DBS Designing/YouTube screenshot)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated devices of the year. Especially after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung fans are expecting that the smartphone maker will make it up for its lost customer base by launching the next Galaxy Note device with top of the line specs and features. Although Samsung has not officially announced anything yet about Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs, release date or price, a number of leaks and rumors about the eagerly awaited phablet keeps on surfacing every day.

According to BGR, graphic designer Muhsin M. Belaal Auckburaully has recently come up with new concept designs of the Galaxy Note 8 in association with YouTube channel DBS Designing. Auckburaully took inspiration from the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones to design the device renders. The concept pictures and the video show a smartphone with an infinity display with no bezels and no home button, Ubergizmo reported.

Previous rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs list will include a 6.4-inch QHD+ display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor and Exynos 8895 chipset with either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB internal storage options, a dual-camera setup, a fingerprint sensor on the back, S-Pen and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

In addition, the Note 8 is rumored to include Samsung's latest biometrics options such as iris scanning and facial recognition in addition to PIN, pattern and password options. The next-gen phablet is also expected to feature Bixby, Samsung's artificial intelligence system.

As far as Samsung Galaxy Note 8's release date is concerned, the phablet is expected to get announced at the IFA conference in early September. However, the actual release date might be pushed to late September or even October.

It is advised that readers should take the leaks and rumors with a hefty pinch of salt. Samsung has not yet announced anything about Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs, release date or price.