UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 05:26 AM EDT
Intriguing object found by the Curiosity rover -- this time a possible tree stump. This object definitely looks out of place and could be the petrified remnants of a Martian tree. Object is around 3 feet in height, and with numerous discoveries of plant and animal life on Mars, it would be logical to assume that a variety of tree either existed, or still exists on this enigmatic planet.

(Photo : Paranormal Crucible/YouTube screenshot)

A group of UFO hunters recently claimed that an image taken by the Mars Curiosity rover showed an ancient tree stump on the Red Planet. These hunters speculated that the image may have shown petrified remains of a Martian tree.

In a video posted on YouTube by Paranormal Crucible, the object was said to be 3 feet in height. It was assumed to be a variety of tree that either existed or still exsists on the planet today.

UFO Sightings Daily also noted that while many would think this impossible, NASA itself noted that Mars was Earth-like before a solar explosion hit the planet. Not everyone is convinced by the tree stump theory, though. The video was peppered with comments from other YouTube users who thought it more likely to be a rock.

Fox News noted that this is not the first time a Martian image generated some buzz. In 2015, a mysterious woman-like shape was also allegedly photographed by the Mars Curiosity rover.

The rover is a car-sized robot exploring the Red Planet's Gale Crater, as part of the Mars Science Laboratory mission of NASA. Although it has been on the planet since August 2012, it has only covered about 9 miles of the planet, picking up photos from its exploration.

Mirror pointed out that NASA already addressed the issue of whether or not plants could grow on Mars. Following the release of Matt Damon's Martian movie, the space agency stated that despite what the film suggested, the Martian soil actually does have enough nutrients to help plants survive on the planet. However, NASA stated that it would not be enough, so fertilizers will have to be added to the soil. Today, however, the American space agency is developing a stimulant that replicates soil on Mars, in the hopes of understanding how it can be used for plant growth.

