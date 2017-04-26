Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Space Farming! NASA Develops Inflatable Lunar/Mars Greenhouse To Feed Space Explorers

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
Prototype Lunar/Mars Greenhouse
NASA has developed a Prototype Lunar/Mars Greenhouse to help produce food for manned missions to extraterrestrial worlds.
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

NASA has developed inflatable greenhouses for use in manned missions to the Moon and Mars to help sustain astronauts working in deep space. While the American space agency has already met success with growing plants on the International Space Station (ISS), the Prototype Lunar/Mars Greenhouse has been designed with the goal of making a greenhouse system work on the lunar and Martian surfaces.

According to New York Post, the prototypes are meant to be deployable on demand and will use water found on the Moon/Red Planet to grow crops. The plants will also consume the carbon dioxide produced by astronauts on manned missions. In addition, the greenhouses will play a significant role in water recycling and waste disposal, thereby becoming a bioregenerative life support system.

The Prototype Lunar Greenhouse is being tested by researchers at the University of Arizona, Tucson, to determine what plants, seeds or other materials should be carried along to make the greenhouse system a success on the Moon or Mars. Understanding what to carry to the site and what to gather there will be important for living on extraterrestrial worlds.

“We are mimicking what the plants would have if they were on Earth and make use of these processes for life support,” Dr. Gene Giacomelli from the University of Arizona said, according to NASA. “The entire system of the lunar greenhouse does represent, in a small way, the biological systems that are here on Earth.”

The prototypes are cylindrical structures that measure 18 feet in length and are more than 8 feet in diameter. To protect the plants from space radiation, the greenhouse units would most probably be buried below the surface soil on the Moon or Mars. Therefore, the plants will require specialized lighting.

At present, electric LED lighting is being used to grow plants on the space station, which could be a viable option for the prototype units. The researchers are also testing hybrids with both natural and artificial lighting. Furthermore, sunlight could also be captured with light concentrators that track the Sun and then channelize the light to the greenhouse units with fiber optic bundles. The research team has also pointed that the greenhouse units will provide an autonomous approach to facilitate long-term exploration on the Moon, Mars and even beyond.

TagsNASA, Lunar Greenhouse, Martian Greenhouse, Prototype Lunar/Mars Greenhouse, Mars Greenhouse

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New 3D-Printing Method That Uses Extraterrestrial Dust, Helpful For Future Colon...

NASA Wants To Grow Potatoes on Mars, Conducts Experiments At Peru

Food Grown In Simulated Martian Soil Is Safe, Promising Result For Mars Mission?

Space Farming! NASA Develops Inflatable Lunar/Mars Greenhouse To Feed Space Expl...

Donald Trump Wants To Send Manned Mission To Mars In The Next Three Years

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: Diagnosis Of Tuberculosis With Chest X-Ray Images But Without A Radiologist
Eating Chilli Peppers And Marijuana Calms Gut’s Immune System, Which Could Treat Diabetes

Chili Peppers, Marijuana Could Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes And Reduce Gut Inflammation
Possible Tree Stump Found On Mars?

UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
Study: Effects Of Permafrost Melt Estimated To Cost $43 Trillion By 2200

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  3. Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

4-Year-Old-Aged Saenkanter Gouda Cheese

Aged Cheese, Mushrooms, Soy, Whole-Grains Would Likely Reduce Liver Cancer And Extend Lifespan
Up Close Viewing Of Animals Attracts Visitors To Asahiyama Zoo

Penguin Population In Antarctica Not Close Enough, Researchers Say
Snacks For Diabetics

What Are The Healthful Snacks For People With Type 2 Diabetes?
NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

Fly High! NASA Successfully Launches Super Pressure Balloon From New Zealand
Real Time Analytics