AI-Based ‘Neural Machine Translation’ Feature Added To Google Translate

Internet has become a basic necessity for the operation of almost all small-scale and large-scale operations irrespective of the industrial field they belong to. Google has played the most important role in the popularization and application of internet for commercial and personal uses. Most of the web pages and information present online are presented in English.

While it helps in globalizing their application, people from other parts of the world like Asia and Africa find it really difficult to understand and implement them. Realization of this discrepancy was the chief reason behind the advent of the Google translate feature.

While the feature helped in translating web pages and other documented information into the desired languages, the quality of the translated information was its most evident lacunae. It was then that Google started working on the development of new artificial intelligence-based translation systems established on its existing "TensorFlow machine learning library," ieTechnology reported.

According to ETTelecom, Google has in fact developed a Neural Machine Translation system that can translate full sentences with more coherent meaning. The system relies on deep-learning neural networks to accomplish the task. The functioning of these networks is analogous to the human brain, which is why the end results are similar to those obtained from human-based translations. It is speculated that such innovative applications of artificial intelligence can help people to get more out of the internet.

Furthermore, the new system works much faster. The Neural Machine Translation system beats the earlier record of 10 seconds for a full sentence translation. According to the researchers who developed it, the new system can translate a full sentence in just 0.2 second.

Google has recently launched this new feature in India. According to 9To5Google, the new feature will enable full sentence translations of web pages into nine Indian languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The new feature is now functional in Google Search and Google Maps. Google officials consider this new addition to the Google Translate feature, a major step toward breaking language barriers.