Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple google Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Sugar-Based Sodium Ion Batteries With ‘Sponge Electrodes’ Developed By Scientists

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Apr 26, 2017 06:05 AM EDT
Sugar-Based Sodium Ion Batteries With ‘Sponge Electrodes’ Developed By Scientists
The flexible electrodes of the batteries are stretchable and can withstand the strains exerted during body movements.
(Photo : NewsBeat Social/YouTube screenshot)

The advent of stretchable batteries has attracted a lot of attention recently, especially due to its possible application in the development of flexible electronic devices. In the past, many stretchable sodium ion battery designs have been proposed. However, most of them included one or more rigid components. This caused reduction in the stretch ability of the batteries, hence making them unsuitable for development of skin biosensors and other flexible electronic devices.

Sugar-Based Sodium Ion Battery

Scientists from the University of Texas have developed a new battery that is stretchable and mechanically robust at the same time. The stretchability is attributed to its sponge electrodes that were developed from sugar cubes and polymer gels.

According to the article published in the Advanced Materials journal, scientists used the sugar cubes to develop a highly porous and high-performance electrode. They placed sugar cubes on top of a polymer gel and subjected it to a series of treatments. The treatments included exposure to vacuum and heating in an oven, which were followed by a series of washing.

During these steps, the sugar was dissolved and washed away, while the polymer gel transformed into a highly porous stretchable sponge-like structure. The pores of the sponges thus obtained were filled with conductive graphene solutions that lead to the formation of highly stretchable and conductive "sponge electrodes." The porous architecture of these electrodes provides the advantage of large storage capacity of conductive ions.

The batteries developed from these sponge electrodes were tested for mechanical strength and stretchability by connecting them to LED lights and mounting them on elbow braces. The braces were then tested against different bending motions that involved stretching of the device.

According to Phys.org, the stretchable sodium ion batteries could retain 90 percent of their capacity after being subjected to 100 cycles of variable arm stretching movements that put 50 percent strain on them. According to scientists, the results obtained are highly optimistic.

It is proposed that upscaling of such stretchable sodium ion batteries may help in the development of health monitoring skin sensors, wearable telecommunication and medical devices and other next generation energy storage devices.

Tagssodium ion battery, skin sensors, stretchable electronic devices, conductive ions

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer

Conductive Carbon Nanotubes Synthesized By Scientists May Hold The Key To Novel ...

Nano Car Racing: A Live Race Under The Microscope

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 In Its Golden Jubilee Celebration

NASA Develops High-Speed Spacecraft; 20 More Years To Reach Nearest Star

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: Diagnosis Of Tuberculosis With Chest X-Ray Images But Without A Radiologist
Eating Chilli Peppers And Marijuana Calms Gut’s Immune System, Which Could Treat Diabetes

Chili Peppers, Marijuana Could Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes And Reduce Gut Inflammation
Possible Tree Stump Found On Mars?

UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
Study: Effects Of Permafrost Melt Estimated To Cost $43 Trillion By 2200

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump
  3. Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  4. Google ‘Project Owl’ Update Changes Search Algorithms To Combat Fake News!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

4-Year-Old-Aged Saenkanter Gouda Cheese

Aged Cheese, Mushrooms, Soy, Whole-Grains Would Likely Reduce Liver Cancer And Extend Lifespan
Up Close Viewing Of Animals Attracts Visitors To Asahiyama Zoo

Penguin Population In Antarctica Not Close Enough, Researchers Say
Snacks For Diabetics

What Are The Healthful Snacks For People With Type 2 Diabetes?
NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

Fly High! NASA Successfully Launches Super Pressure Balloon From New Zealand
Real Time Analytics