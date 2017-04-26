What Are The Healthful Snacks For People With Type 2 Diabetes?

Apples, slices of avocado and oats with slice of bananas are among the healthy snacks for diabetics.

(Photo : Health & Beauty Ideas/YouTube screenshot)

People who have diabetes must have the right diet to manage the symptoms of this condition. These symptoms include kidney damage, skin problems, blindness, high blood pressure and circulation issues.

Having healthful snacks could keep the blood sugar in check for diabetics and relieve the symptoms. The snacks must be a combination of protein, carbohydrates and fat. They must have 15 to 30 grams of carbohydrates and 100 to 200 calories. This depends on the designated meal plan and medication, according to Health.

So, what are these best snacks for people with type 2 diabetes?Medical News Today shared the following snacks that are best for people with type 2 diabetes?

Foods High In Protein

These foods that could lower the blood sugar of diabetics include high-protein foods. These are apples, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, celery with almond butter, roasted chickpeas, hard-boiled eggs, turkey, smoked salmon roll-ups, Greek yogurt, plain yogurt, low-sodium cottage cheese with fresh fruit, avocados, cherry tomatoes, raw veggies with hummus and snap peas.

High-Fiber Snacks

Diabetics should have at least 25 grams or more dietary fiber intake every day. Foods high in fiber are the ideal snack for diabetics because they are digested slowly and create a feeling of fullness.

High-fiber snacks for diabetics include oatmeal with sliced banana or fresh berries, whole-grain bread, smoothies blended with high-fiber, non-starchy vegetables and avocado slices. Other foods high in fiber suitable for diabetics are figs that are dipped into Greek yogurt, spinach chips, kale, carrots dipped in hummus, sweet potato foods such as cooked whole sweet potatoes, sweet potato fries and sweet potato toast.

Meanwhile, the snack that diabetics should avoid are foods that could heighten blood sugar and trigger weight gain. These include cupcakes, cookies, candy, soda, alcohol and sweetened fruit juices. To ensure the safety of the diabetics, they should not consume these foods and beverages in their snacks.