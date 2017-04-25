Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

What Would Aliens Look Like? Scientists Want To Find Out By Testing Building Blocks Of Life

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 06:39 AM EDT
Alien Life
This is definitely not how the first signs of alien life will look like. The first E.T. will most probably be found in microbial form.
(Photo : Aban Tech/YouTube screenshot)

If humans find extraterrestrial life on Mars, on the moons of Jupiter and Saturn or even in exoplanets beyond the Solar System, then in all likelihood the first signs of aliens will be in microbial form. At least, that is what scientists believe. However, what would the extraterrestrial microbial life look like? This is the question that researcher Claire Mammoser from Indiana’s Valparaiso University wants to address with a new study.

The researcher explained how unnatural amino acids may form the basis of yet-to-be-discovered forms of life at the recently held 2017 Experimental Biology Conference in Chicago. Mammoser and her colleagues are probing amino acids that are the building blocks of life under extreme conditions to find answers. Amino acids are organic compounds based on amine and carboxyl molecules, which are the fundamental building blocks of proteins and are in turn the basis of all life found on the planet Earth.

According to Cosmos Magazine, a long-standing belief among scientists is that the most likely types of alien life would have its roots in a similar amino-acid-protein system like that found on Earth. However, it is not necessary that an extraterrestrial system would use the same building blocks of life alone or in combination as those found on this planet. Mammoser also added that alien life might use amino acids that are known to humans but which are not used to make proteins on the planet.

Mammoser has tested 15 amino acids to see if they can withstand the environment of other celestial worlds, by subjecting the amino acids to extreme variations in temperature, pH and gamma and ultraviolet radiation. Furthermore, the research team will soon test amino acid actually extracted from meteorites to see if they can play a role in alien life.

“Our main goal with this research is to see if there are structural characteristics of some amino acids that lead to a higher stability in extraterrestrial conditions,” Mammoser said, according to a Science Daily report.

TagsAmino Acids, Building Blocks Of Life, Aliens, alien life, Extraterrestrial Life, Alien Microbial Life, Alien Microbes, Microbes

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Water Plumes Detected Again On Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Good Candidate To Search...

Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances ...

NASA’s New Tool Can Help In Finding Aliens On Europa

Are Dark Streaks In Venus' Clouds Signs Of Aliens? NASA, Roscosmos Want To Explo...

NASA Develops Instrument To ‘Sniff Out’ Aliens On Mars, Here Is How

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Climate Change Extreme Weather Events

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer

Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer
Ancient Carvings Show Comet Hit Earth And Triggered Mini Ice Age

Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
Space Shuttle Discovery Lifts Off For International Space Station

Japan To Support Private Companies In Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. New Astronomical Phenomenon Discovered! A Type Of Light In The Night Sky Called Steve
  1. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Child Vaccination

Malaria Vaccine To Be Tested In Three African Countries
Alien Life

What Would Aliens Look Like? Scientists Want To Find Out By Testing Building Blocks Of Life
Galleria Mellonella: A Plastic-Eating Caterpillar

Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
Peggy Whitson Sets New Record For American Spaceflight

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks US Spaceflight Record, Receives Congratulatory Call From Trump
Real Time Analytics