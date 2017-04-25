Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Face Severe Supply Shortage Due To Delayed Production

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 04:33 AM EDT
Apple iPhone 8 Latest News, Update
Apple iPhone 8 is expected to face severe supply shortage due to delayed production. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Apple fans are very excited about the upcoming iPhone iteration as it will be Apple's 10th anniversary special iPhone, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8. While a number of leaks and rumors surrounding iPhone 8's specs, release date and price details come up everyday, the question that still remains a mystery is the handset's actual launch date.

According to MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will surely debut the OLED iPhone in September, but the handset will face severe supply shortages for some time. Kuo stated that the mass production of the OLED iPhone model will only ramp up in October-November, two months later than the usual August-September mass production timeframe.

According to Apple Insider, the delay in production would not undermine actual demand. However, it could result in severe supply shortages, which as a result would cap total shipments of the new iPhone models in the second half of 2017.

In related news, some leaked pictures of the CNC dummy models of the iPhone 8 chassis were recently spotted online. The pictures were posted on Twitter by a user named Benjamin Geskin. The alleged iPhone 8 in the picture flaunts a glass and stainless steel body with an edge-to-edge front screen and no discernible bezel.

The sides of the handset are made of stainless steel. There is no Touch ID fingerprint sensor present on the back, which means that the fingerprint biometric scanner might come integrated into/underneath the display. The yet-to-be announced iPhone 8 is expected to be almost the same as the iPhone 7.

Among other specs, the Apple iPhone 8 is rumored to get a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, an in-house A11 processor, 3GB of RAM, 256GB and 64GB of internal storage, iOS 11 software, a 3D front camera and a long-range wireless charging feature. Apple's iPhone 8 is expected to get a September 2017 release date.

