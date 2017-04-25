Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cassini Completes Final Saturn's Moon Titan Flyby

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 04:57 AM EDT
Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn
The planet Saturn is seen in the first color composite made of images taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on its approach to the ringed planet.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

NASA's Cassini spacecraft just made its 127th and final close approach to Saturn's moon Titan. It is now beginning its final 22 orbits around the gigantic ringed planet.

According to Phys.org, the Cassini spacecraft made its final close approach to Titan on April 22 at 2:08 a.m., at an altitude of about 608 miles above its surface. Cassini then transmitted images and other data to Earth after the encounter, which will be looked at by scientists investigating Titan. They will be looking into the images of Titan's hydrocarbon seas and lakes that spread across the moon's polar region. This flyby is the last dramatic act for Cassini before it starts its Grand finale.

Just as the spacecraft passed over Titan, the moon's gravity bent Cassini's path, then reshaped its orbit slightly. After the flyby, Cassini will begin a series of dives between the rings and the planet. The so-called "Grand Finale" will begin on April 26 and end on Sep. 15. At this point, the mission will conclude with Cassini plunging into Saturn's atmosphere.

Earl Maize, the Cassini project manager, said that the flyby caused the spacecraft to a ballistic path. This means that even if scientists forgo small adjustments using thrusthers, Cassini will sill enter Saturn's atmosphere on Sep. 15, no matter what.

However, Cassini did not only make a Titan flyby. It also came across Saturn's other moon Tethys, which showed its giant canyon snaking into darkness. Space.com noted that the canyon, known as Ithaca Chasma, is visible in an image from Cassini, teetering between the day side and night side of the moon.

The canyon is said to be up to 60 miles wide and runs nearly three-fourths of the way around Saturn's icy moon. NASA officials also noted in a statement that the canyon had a maximum depth of nearly 2.4 miles.

TagsCassini Spacecraft, Cassini Grand Finale, Titan Flyby

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained

NASA To Destroy $3.25B Saturn Probe

Cassini Spacecraft Examines Saturn’s Moon With Salty Ocean

Saturn Moon Looks Like ‘Death Star’

Cassini Sends Back Data From Saturn

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Climate Change Extreme Weather Events

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer

Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer
Ancient Carvings Show Comet Hit Earth And Triggered Mini Ice Age

Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
Space Shuttle Discovery Lifts Off For International Space Station

Japan To Support Private Companies In Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. New Astronomical Phenomenon Discovered! A Type Of Light In The Night Sky Called Steve
  1. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Child Vaccination

Malaria Vaccine To Be Tested In Three African Countries
Alien Life

What Would Aliens Look Like? Scientists Want To Find Out By Testing Building Blocks Of Life
Galleria Mellonella: A Plastic-Eating Caterpillar

Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
Peggy Whitson Sets New Record For American Spaceflight

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks US Spaceflight Record, Receives Congratulatory Call From Trump
Real Time Analytics