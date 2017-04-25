Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Is Making A Comeback, Gets Wi-Fi Certification

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 05:03 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Comeback
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 might be making a comeback this year.
(Photo : George Frey/Getty Images)

Samsung is reportedly working on its next-gen Galaxy Note device, which is possibly dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 8. After the Galaxy Note 7 debacle that took place last year, it was expected that the smartphone maker would kill its Galaxy Note line of devices. But now, new reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy Note 7 might be making a comeback this year.

The Galaxy Note 7 was originally released in August last year. It was after battery issues resulted in some of the units to catch fire that Samsung was forced to cancel the smartphone in October.

According to GSMArena, the Wi-Fi Alliance listed seven new Samsung devices with similar product names. The product names and model numbers listed include SM-N930FD, SM-N930X, SM-N930S, SM-N930L, SM-N930K, SM-N930F and SM-N935S. Among the listed devices, the one that features model number SM-N935S is expected to be the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. As per the listing, all the Note 7 variants will feature 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac along with Wi-Fi direct. It also stated that the Galaxy Note7 will be relaunched, running the Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Samsung will sell the original Galaxy Note 7 as refurbished units with a smaller 3,200 mAh battery. As per the report, the recalled Note 7 units will be sold at a cheaper price tag as compared to the unsold Note 7 units. It still remains unclear as to when or where the Note 7 will go back on sale and for how much. Considering the "S" part of the model code, it is anticipated that the device will surely be rolled out in Samung's home nation, South Korea.

In related news, Samsung is expected to launch the next-gen Galaxy Note 8 phablet loaded with top-notch features in the second half of 2017.

TagsSamsung galaxy note 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Comeback, Samsung Galaxy Note 8

