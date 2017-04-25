Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 05:41 AM EDT
Climate Change Extreme Weather Events
A new study has suggested that man-made climate change can be linked to record-breaking weather worldwide.
(Photo : TheRealNews/YouTube screenshot)

Record-breaking weather events, including droughts, downpours and heat waves, can be related to man-made global warming, a new study has suggested. A team of scientists analyzed global warming’s influence on extreme climate events to find that climate change has a substantial effect.

The study, published in the latest issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looked specifically at the link between record weather events over the past many decades and climate change. The researchers found that in more than 80 percent of the heat records, which included both record hot months and days, there was a pronounced indication of global warming.

“The world is not yet at a place where every single record-setting hot event has a human fingerprint, but we are getting close to that point,” climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh from Stanford University said, according to The Washington Post report. “Greater than 80 percent of those record hot events is a substantial fraction.”

Incidentally, man-made climate change, which is also referred to as global warming, is caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas that release greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. The additional CO2 makes temperatures of the atmosphere and oceans rise. Subsequently, the atmosphere holds more water vapor, which not only adds extra fuel to storms but also causes a rise in global sea levels.

The researchers started their study with the assumption that global warming did not have any part in record-breaking climate events because they did not want to inappropriately attribute an event to climate change. The team then proceeded to use statistical analyses to examine whether that assumption was valid, thereby taking a conservative approach. Based on the research, Diffenbaugh found that global warming is linked to record-breaking extremes in precipitation and also the record low Arctic sea ice in 2012.

Tagsglobal warming, Climate Change, Man-made Climate Change, Greenhouse gases

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Global Warming Could Thaw Far More Permafrost Than Expected, Study Suggests

Climate Change Will Lead To Severe Turbulence And Bumpier Rides On Aircraft

Massive Crack In Antarctica’s Ice Shelf Grows By An Alarming 10 Kilometers Sin...

Scientists Discover Method That Can Turn Pollution Into Fuel, Prevent Global Cli...

Americans Face Increase In Premature Death Rates Due To Climate Change

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Climate Change Extreme Weather Events

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests
Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer

Solid Electrolyte-Based Lithium Ion Batteries Are Safer
Ancient Carvings Show Comet Hit Earth And Triggered Mini Ice Age

Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
Space Shuttle Discovery Lifts Off For International Space Station

Japan To Support Private Companies In Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. New Astronomical Phenomenon Discovered! A Type Of Light In The Night Sky Called Steve
  1. Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
  2. Ancient Stone Pillar Suggests Comet Strike On Earth 13,000 Years Ago That Changed Human History
  3. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Child Vaccination

Malaria Vaccine To Be Tested In Three African Countries
Alien Life

What Would Aliens Look Like? Scientists Want To Find Out By Testing Building Blocks Of Life
Galleria Mellonella: A Plastic-Eating Caterpillar

Plastic-Eating Caterpillar May Solve Pollution Problem
Peggy Whitson Sets New Record For American Spaceflight

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks US Spaceflight Record, Receives Congratulatory Call From Trump
Real Time Analytics