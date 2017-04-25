Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Update: High-End GPU To Launch ‘This Quarter’

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Update
AMD has confirmed that it will announce the Radeon RX Vega GPU in this quarter.
(Photo : RedGaming Tech/YouTube screenshot)

AMD is currently working on the highly anticipated AMD Radeon RX Vega GPU that is expected to completely revolutionize gamers' gaming experience. While nothing about AMD Radeon RX Vega's release date has been officially announced, it is expected that the high-end graphic card will be announced next month.

According to TweakTown, AMD recently took the stage at the NAB show in Las Vegas to tease its Vega GPU-based card with video editing 4K and 8K content. The graphics chip was showcased handling 8K video content effortlessly in Adobe's Premiere Pro CC 2017 video editing suite. Another demonstration focused on the use of the Vega-based graphic card in 4K post-processing with Radeon ProRender that renders high-end graphics. Notably, the NAB show is basically targeted at the TV and film industry, in which 8K is a growing trend.

Recently, an AMD Radeon RX Vega teaser video was leaked online that showcased how the high-end graphics card would look like upon release. The 50-second-long teaser video of AMD Radeon RX Vega was posted by Reddit user PeacefulFellow. The trailer had the phrase "It's Got A Soul... It's Got A Brain... It's Almost... Human." Notably, the authenticity of the teaser video is yet to be confirmed as it still remains unofficial.

AMD Radeon RX Vega cards will reportedly be coming in the 8GB and 4GB HBM2 configurations. The company's VP and General Manager of Gaming, Scott Herkelman, has already confirmed that the Radeon RX Vega will indeed be equipped in notebooks in one form or another.

Talking about AMD Radeon RX Vega's release date, the GPU maker has confirmed to fans via its Facebook page that Vega is almost ready and it is coming this quarter, WCCFTech reported. It is expected that the high-end graphics card will likely get unveiled during the Computex Convention on May 30.

AMD is yet to officially announce Radeon RX Vega's release date. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

