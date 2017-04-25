G-Hold Ergonomic Grip Device Will Be Offered For Microsoft Surface Tablets; G-Hold And Microsoft Made An Exclusive Contract?

The G-Hold ergonomic grip tool to be featured in Microsoft's upcoming Surface Tablets.

(Photo : Clubit/YouTube screenshot)

Tablets and other tablet-like phones are difficult to hold without using two hands. That is why the cutting-edge British tech G-Hold was invented. G-Hold is an innovative accessory for tablets. By using G-Hold, users can easily hold their devices while working or playing. Recent reports claim that the Microsoft Surface tablets will have its own G-Hold soon.

According to a Digital Trends report, the inventor of the G-Hold accessory made a contract with Microsoft company to create a circular grip for the Surface devices soon. The G-Hold ergonomic grip device has been already picked up by the Cupertino-based company Apple. Report claims that Apple might also supply its entire warehouse, sales and software testing divisions all over the world.

The G-Hold ergonomic grip device is simply a suction sticker with an attached ring that can be placed at the back of a tablet or any other device. G-Hold can be folded flat. The device can also be raised from the surface, and users can put their two fingers between it. Microsoft Surface users can easily use their device wherever and whenever they want because of the G-Hold ergonomic grip accessory.

G-Hold gives the users a comfortable and practical way to hold a tablet. According to Phone Arena, the product G-Hold ergonomic grip is now apparently a big hit, after 10,000 units were sold on HSN in December 2016. Fans are expecting the Microsoft Surface version with G-Hold ergonomic grip accessory this summer.

Users can easily buy the G-Hold for Apple iPad and other tablet manufacturers right now. The G-Hold can be easily reused. It also comes in 13 different colors. The G-Hold can be bought for a price of $29.95 on Amazon. It is discounted 25 percent off the regular price. Microsoft is hoping that the upcoming Surface tablets would have huge sales if the ergonomic grip device will be added as a freebie.