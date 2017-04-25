Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple Saturn

Google Pixel Phones Under Development; Company About To Launch Three Variants; Devices Will Sport Snapdragon 835 Chipsets?

Edward
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 05:15 AM EDT
Google Pixel 2
Google will be launching three Pixel smartphones codenamed Walleye, Muskie and Taimen.
(Photo : Pocketnow/YouTube screenshot)

Google Pixel 2 is probably one of the most anticipated smartphones to arrive this year. Recent reports claim that Google is planning to use a Snapdragon 835 processor for the upcoming Pixel 2 devices. The Snapdragon 835 chipset has been used by Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Huawei's P10.

According to a GSMArena report, the 2017 model of Google Pixel will all be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets. Qualcomm has not announced any successor of the Snapdragon 835, so it is safe to say that the 835 is still the top of the line system-on-a-chip (SoC) at present.

Report claims that Google will be launching three Pixel variants. A device that has a codename "Muskie" will become the follow up to the original Google Pixel, while the follow up of the Google Pixel XL is being referred to as "Walleye." According to Android Headlines, the third Google Pixel variant is codenamed "Taimen."

As for now, there are no other specs revealed for the three Google Pixel phones. But there are rumors that Google would change things a little bit. Rumors say that the company might get rid of the 3.5 mm audio port on the new Google Pixel devices.

Some rumors also say that HTC will be manufacturing this year's Google Pixels, just like what happened with the original Pixel phones. HTC again is likely to make a smartphone that is better and more of a hit compared to its own models. The new Google Pixels is expected to have a stylish build with better battery life compared to its predecessors.

If the upcoming Google Pixel phones will sport the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset, it is likely that the company would also rival the iPhone's camera.

A report also claims that the new Google Pixel might be waterproof. If the company does not experience any delays, the device might be unveiled in late 2017, probably October. 

