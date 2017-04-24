Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Saturn Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New Intelligent Personal Assistant Soon To Come

Edward
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 06:43 AM EDT
HTC U
HTC is expected to launch its squeezable flagship phone on May 16, 2017.
(Photo : MrMobile [Michael Fisher]/YouTube screenshot)

Every tech company is doing everything to make new innovations and to improve its products and devices. The well-known HTC company is used to making solid smartphones. But recent reports claim that its upcoming flagship smartphone is going to be "squeezable." The squeezable phone will be named HTC U 11.

According to a Tech2 report, the HTC U 11 is expected to arrive on May 16, 2017. The company will also offer five different colors for the smartphone. The HTC U 11 can either be white, black, red, blue or silver. HTC has remained silent regarding the specs of the device, but rumors and speculations are still spreading the web.

Some rumors claim that the HTC U 11 will feature a 5.5-inch WQHD 2,560 × 1,440 display screen. It might also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor -- the same processor that is used for Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Huawei's P10. Users who like to take photos will also love the HTC U 11 because of its 12MP rear camera and 16MP front camera.

According to The Indian Express, the HTC U 11 might have two storage options: the 64GB and the 128GB. As for now, there is no confirmation regarding the RAM size it will have, but it is speculated to have 4GB or even 6GB. The HTC U 11 is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with HTC Sense 9 UI.

The Cupertino-based company, Apple, has the intelligent personal assistant "Siri," while South Korean tech giant Samsung has "Bixby." Rumors claim that the HTC U 11 will also have its new virtual assistant.

The company's previous premium smartphone, the U Ultra, failed to make any mark in the high-end smartphone competition. The U Ultra was being dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. HTC is hoping that the upcoming U 11 will turn the tides into its favor.

TagsHTC U, HTC U News, HTC U Update, HTC

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

HTC’s Next Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; HTC ‘U’ Grip Sensing Technol...

HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New I...

Huawei P10 Best Mid-Range Option For Consumers On Budget; Company Uses Older Mem...

Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?

Google Pixel 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset’s 2017 Launch Co...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Earth As Seen From Saturn - Cassini Probe ‘Looks Back’

This Is How The Earth Looks Through Saturn’s Rings
Space Shuttle Discovery Lifts Off For International Space Station

Japan To Support Private Companies In Space Exploration
China's Tianzhou-1 Docks With Tiangong-2

China's First Cargo Spacecraft ‘Tianzhou-1’ Docks With ‘Tiangong-2’ Space Lab
Marches For Science Take Place Around The Country

Earth & Space Take Center Stage In March For Science

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  2. New Astronomical Phenomenon Discovered! A Type Of Light In The Night Sky Called Steve
  3. India Plans Mission To Venus
  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6 Much Better Than Samsung’s Galaxy S8?
  3. Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display
  4. Japan To Support Private Companies In Space Exploration
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Large Asteroid 2014 JO25 Makes Near-Earth Pass

Can Asteroids Wipe Out All Living Things On Earth?
Whale-Boat Collision

Whale And Boat Collisions: More Common Than Thought
Nebular Hypothesis Validated

Nebular Hypothesis Validated; ALMA Images Shed Light On Formation Of Stars, Planets From Accretion Disks
Water Worlds

Most Habitable Planets May Be Water Worlds
Real Time Analytics