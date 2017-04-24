HTC U 11 Latest News & Update: Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Be Squeezable; New Intelligent Personal Assistant Soon To Come

HTC is expected to launch its squeezable flagship phone on May 16, 2017.

(Photo : MrMobile [Michael Fisher]/YouTube screenshot)

Every tech company is doing everything to make new innovations and to improve its products and devices. The well-known HTC company is used to making solid smartphones. But recent reports claim that its upcoming flagship smartphone is going to be "squeezable." The squeezable phone will be named HTC U 11.

According to a Tech2 report, the HTC U 11 is expected to arrive on May 16, 2017. The company will also offer five different colors for the smartphone. The HTC U 11 can either be white, black, red, blue or silver. HTC has remained silent regarding the specs of the device, but rumors and speculations are still spreading the web.

Some rumors claim that the HTC U 11 will feature a 5.5-inch WQHD 2,560 × 1,440 display screen. It might also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor -- the same processor that is used for Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Huawei's P10. Users who like to take photos will also love the HTC U 11 because of its 12MP rear camera and 16MP front camera.

According to The Indian Express, the HTC U 11 might have two storage options: the 64GB and the 128GB. As for now, there is no confirmation regarding the RAM size it will have, but it is speculated to have 4GB or even 6GB. The HTC U 11 is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with HTC Sense 9 UI.

The Cupertino-based company, Apple, has the intelligent personal assistant "Siri," while South Korean tech giant Samsung has "Bixby." Rumors claim that the HTC U 11 will also have its new virtual assistant.

The company's previous premium smartphone, the U Ultra, failed to make any mark in the high-end smartphone competition. The U Ultra was being dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. HTC is hoping that the upcoming U 11 will turn the tides into its favor.