Huawei P10 Best Mid-Range Option For Consumers On Budget; Company Uses Older Memory Chips Due To Insufficient Supply Of Latest Chips?

Huawei P10 one of the best flagship phones to arrive this year.

(Photo : Tech Trinkets/YouTube screenshot)

The Chinese company, Huawei, is one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the whole world. The company grabbed the world's attention especially when it launched its flagship phone, the Huawei P10. The smartphone is now one of the best devices in 2017.

According to Android Authority, the Huawei P10 is a good mid-range option for those people who are on a budget. The smartphone is also using one of the world's best photographic technologies. The Huawei P10 is also helping the users create modern artistic portraits in signature image style of Leica.

The Huawei P10 has a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.25-micron pixel size. The camera comes with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. The Huawei P10 can take wonderful photos especially in good daylight conditions. On the other hand, its camera struggles in a place that has lower lighting. If the user will take a picture in a dimmer area, the images can be grainy and colors often appear more muted.

According to a Tap Scape report, after the Huawei P10 was launched in China, some users noticed dramatic memory speed differences. Some P10 users claim that their device received eMMC 5.1 memory speeds. On the other hand, some say that they received the newer UFS 2.0/2.1 memory speeds.

Later on, the company confirmed that some of the Huawei P10 users have the older eMMC 5.1 chips because the company ran out of UFS 2.0/2.1 chip stocks during its production. Richard Yu, the Chairman of Huawei and the CEO of Consumer BG, stated that different memory speeds do not have an impact on real life performance of the Huawei P10 device.

Huawei never mentioned the memory speed issue when promoting the Huawei P10. But after Richard Yu revealed the problem, several Huawei P10 users feel cheated and disappointed after knowing that the device does not have the same specs.