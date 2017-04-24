Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures Show iPhone With Edge-To-Edge Display

A couple of new leaked iPhone 8 pictures have been spotted online. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

Apple fans will agree to the fact that they are impatiently waiting for Apple to unveil its 10th anniversary special iPhone, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8. While exact iPhone 8's specs, release date and price details remain unknown at this point of time, a lot of leaks and rumors surrounding the highly anticipated smartphone have already flooded the web.

According to 9To5Mac, a couple of new leaked iPhone 8 pictures have been spotted online. The pictures of the supposedly CNC dummy models of the iPhone 8 chassis are recently posted on Twitter by a user named Benjamin Geskin. The pictures show an iPhone made of glass and stainless steel with an edge-to-edge front screen and no discernible bezel.

It is interesting to note that there is also no Touch ID fingerprint sensor present on the back, which implies that the fingerprint biometric scanner might come integrated into/underneath the display. The sides of the handset in the pictures are made of stainless steel, WCCFTech reported. The same source has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be almost the same in size as the iPhone 7 with the same 7.1 mm thinness.

Answers: Size as regular 7. Lightning. 7.1mm thin (Same as 7). It won't be this silver, it's Space Black. Camera bump still here. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 23, 2017

Previous rumors suggest that the Apple iPhone 8's specs list will include a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, an in-house A11 processor, iOS 11 software, 3GB of RAM, 256GB and 64GB of internal storage, a revolutionary new 3D front camera and a long-range wireless charging feature. As far as iPhone 8's price is concerned, the next-gen iPhone is expected to be Apple's most expensive smartphone ever with a whopping price tag of over $1,000. Apple's iPhone 8's release date is expected to be scheduled sometime in September 2017.

As the Cupertino-based tech giant has not yet confirmed any of the rumors surrounding iPhone 8's specs, release date or price, readers are advised to take the leaked information with a hefty pinch of salt.