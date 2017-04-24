Google Pixel 2's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset’s 2017 Launch Confirmed; Release Date Still A Mystery

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL 2017 2017 launch confirmed.

(Photo : Techconfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Google has not yet announced anything about Google Pixel 2's specs, price or release date. Fortunately, the only thing the tech giant has confirmed is that it will surely be launching the second generation Pixel smartphone this year.

According to LearnBonds, the head of Google's hardware division, Rick Osterloh, had previously confirmed in an interview with Android Pit that there is surely a Google Pixel successor in the works that will be launched sometime later this year.

"You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now," Osterloh said.

Notably, the current generation Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL smartphones are considered as two of the best Android-powered devices out in the market. So, there is no doubt that the upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be more powerful than their predecessors.

Some of the possible Google Pixel 2's specs include an almost bezel-less curved OLED display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC processor, Adreno 540 GPU clocked at at least 670 MHz, 6GB of RAM, X16 mobile LTE modem chip, Android O out of the box, an IP68 rating and Qualcomm's QuickCharge 3.0 feature with USB-C. It remains unclear if the next Google flagship smartphone will come with a headphone jack or not.

In terms of camera, the current gen Pixel handsets have already on board "the best smartphone cameras ever made." So, Pixel 2 and 2 XL are rumored to get more advanced cameras with software upgrades that will further enhance the picture quality. The upcoming handsets are expected to be manufactured by HTC that has grabbed a two-year manufacturing deal for Google's Pixel phones.

As far as Google Pixel 2's release date is concerned, the handset is highly likely to get unveiled in October 2017. It is the same month the current generation Pixel handsets were announced last year.

As Google has not officially announced anything about Google Pixel 2's release date, specs or price, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.