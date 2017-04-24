Microsoft Surface Pro 5's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Surface Pro To Come With New Surface Dial

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is likely to get announced in October 2017. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

It seems the long-awaited Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will finally make it to the markets this year. Latest reports suggest the software giant will update its Surface Pro line sometime in October 2017. Notably, rumors about Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, release date and price have been hitting the internet for quite some time now. Nonetheless, Microsoft has not confirmed any of the alleged reports yet.

According to The Christian Today, the upcoming Surface Pro 5 will come with a new Surface Dial as an accessory along with an updated rechargeable Surface Pen. There are reports that claim the software giant has allotted the manufacturing license to Pegatron for its Surface Pro 5. Pegatron is the same company that manufactures Surface Studio.

Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to get a lightweight aluminum body, an improved display, Intel's latest Kaby Lake architecture, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a revamped Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature. The next-gen laptop is rumored to retain the Surface Connect port, the power connector that is found on the current-gen Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book. It is also possible that the new Surface Pro 5 might ditch the latest Intel processor in favor of Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor.

As far as Microsoft Surface Pro 5's release date is concerned, the 2-in-1 laptop is rumored to get unveiled in October this year at the same event where Microsoft is expected to release Windows 10 Creators Update, also known as Redstone 3, Delhi Daily News reported.

In related news, Microsoft is holding a hardware event in New York City on May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. ET. It is expected that the #MicrosoftEDU event will focus on Windows 10 and Surface offerings that will mainly cater to the education sector.

Join us May 2 for a livestream to learn what’s next from Microsoft. Add it to your calendar here: https://t.co/mqNwV5a182 #MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/Jx9JlYbPs7 — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 12, 2017

As Microsoft has not confirmed any of Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, price or release date rumors yet, readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.