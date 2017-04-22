Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Xiaomi Mi 6 Climate Change Hubble Space Telescope

Apple Hires Two Google Satellite Experts To Create New Hardware Team, Plans To Put Up Satellite Constellation Soon?

Edward
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
Apple Sattelite
Apple hired two Google satellite executives and might be planning to put up its own broadband-beaming satellites soon.
(Photo : Wochit Tech/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that Apple has made several amazing things in the tech industry. Now, Apple might be stepping up its game to compete with other giant companies such as Google and Microsoft. Recent reports claim that Apple might be planning to put up its own broadband-beaming satellites soon.

According to a CNET report, Apple hired two of Google's top satellite executives to create a new hardware team. The said two executives are John Fenwick and Michael Trela. John Fenwick led Google's spacecraft operations in the past, while Michael Trela was the head of Google's satellite engineering.

The two executives now report to the co-founder of the camera company Dropcam, Greg Duffy. Duffy is also said to be a former Google employee.

Greg Duffy previously worked at a division under Google's parent company Alphabet. The division is named "Nest." But Greg Duffy left the division last year because of some disagreements with the Nest co-founder Tony Fadell, a former Apple executive.

The two new Apple recruits are experts in the field of satellite design and operations. John Fenwick and Michael Trela are working in two different fields, satellites for collecting images and satellites for communications.

As per MacWorld, Apple is also planning to make a partnership with the company Boeing in order to launch more than 1,000 low-orbit satellites soon. Report also claims that Apple might be funding some of Boeing satellites. As for now, there is no clue why would Apple want to build a satellite constellation.

Some tech critics claim that one of the reasons why Apple wants to own a broadband-beaming satellite is to increase the demands for its upcoming devices that are emerging in the market. A world that has faster and better access, low-latency internet will surely help the company's future. The idea would also make it easier for people to connect with each other. 

