Moto Z2 Play Leaked Picture Spotted Online, Hints At A Slightly Redesigned Home Button

An alleged leaked picture of the Moto Z2 Play has been spotted online. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Geekyranjit/YouTube screenshot)

Motorola is all set to launch sequels to some of its popular devices that were released last year. Notably, the smartphone maker has not yet officially announced any of the upcoming handsets. The latest Motorola handset to get leaked online is the highly anticipated Moto Z2 Play. Rumors surrounding Moto Z2 Play's specs, release date and price have already started hitting the web.

TechnoBuffalo recently obtained an alleged leaked picture of the Moto Z2 Play from a trusted source that hinted at some minor design changes. The handset in the picture strongly resembles the Moto Z Play in terms of overall looks. The only difference is the home button of the Moto Z2 Play that has been slightly redesigned. It is expected to serve both as a home button and fingerprint sensor and also support swiping gestures in lieu of on-screen software navigation buttons, same as found in the G5 and G5 Plus smartphones.

Exclusive: Here’s your first look at the Moto Z2 Play https://t.co/5ZS5HI1241 pic.twitter.com/mnOfPZkGT9 — TechnoBuffalo (@TechnoBuffalo) April 22, 2017

Looking at the leaked picture, it does appear that the Moto Z Play successor will still feature a headphone jack, front-facing flash, cyclops camera hump and contacts for Moto Mods on the back, Slash Gear reported. The USP of the mid-range Moto Z Play was its battery life. The 3,510 mAh battery is still larger than the batteries included in some of the most popular flagships.

Notably, the source did not reveal anything about Moto Z2 Play's specs and features. However, it is expected that the smartphone might come with some identical specs as its predecessor. The current-gen Moto Z Play features a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of on-board storage further expandable up to 2TB via a micro SD card. There is a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera on board.

Motorola is yet to confirm the authenticity of the leaked picture. Hence, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.