Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Xiaomi Mi 6 Climate Change Hubble Space Telescope

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Moto Z2 Play Leaked Picture Spotted Online, Hints At A Slightly Redesigned Home Button

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
Moto Z2 Play Leaked Picture Spotted Online
An alleged leaked picture of the Moto Z2 Play has been spotted online. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Geekyranjit/YouTube screenshot)

Motorola is all set to launch sequels to some of its popular devices that were released last year. Notably, the smartphone maker has not yet officially announced any of the upcoming handsets. The latest Motorola handset to get leaked online is the highly anticipated Moto Z2 Play. Rumors surrounding Moto Z2 Play's specs, release date and price have already started hitting the web.

TechnoBuffalo recently obtained an alleged leaked picture of the Moto Z2 Play from a trusted source that hinted at some minor design changes. The handset in the picture strongly resembles the Moto Z Play in terms of overall looks. The only difference is the home button of the Moto Z2 Play that has been slightly redesigned. It is expected to serve both as a home button and fingerprint sensor and also support swiping gestures in lieu of on-screen software navigation buttons, same as found in the G5 and G5 Plus smartphones.

Looking at the leaked picture, it does appear that the Moto Z Play successor will still feature a headphone jack, front-facing flash, cyclops camera hump and contacts for Moto Mods on the back, Slash Gear reported. The USP of the mid-range Moto Z Play was its battery life. The 3,510 mAh battery is still larger than the batteries included in some of the most popular flagships.

Notably, the source did not reveal anything about Moto Z2 Play's specs and features. However, it is expected that the smartphone might come with some identical specs as its predecessor. The current-gen Moto Z Play features a 5.5-inch full-HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of on-board storage further expandable up to 2TB via a micro SD card. There is a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera on board.

Motorola is yet to confirm the authenticity of the leaked picture. Hence, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

TagsMoto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Play Specs, Moto Z2 Play Leaked picture, Moto Z play

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus' Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Spotted Listed On Chinese ...

Moto X 2017's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Pictures Get Leaked O...

Apple iPad Pro 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Likely To Be Announ...

AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Al...

Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To S...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Just One Diet Soda A Day Can Triple The Risk Of Stroke & Dementia

Daily Intake Of Sodas, Fruit Juices, Artificially Sweetened Sodas Could Cause Poorer Memory, Lower Brain Volume
Trazodone

Trazodone: Licensed Antidepressant Can Cure Almost All Neurodegenerative Disorders, Scientists Suggest
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration
Exoplanet LHS 1140b – A Potentially Habitable Super-Earth?

Exoplanet Around Cool Star May Harbor Alien Life

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features
  3. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  2. Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
  3. iMac 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Expected To Arrive In Late 2017, More Features Revealed
  4. India Plans Mission To Venus
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Venus

India Plans Mission To Venus
X-37B Space Plane Breaks Orbital Record

US Secretive Military Space Plane Already Orbited The Earth For 700 Days
A Turning Point For Cancer Vaccines

New 'Cancer Vaccine' Shows Promising Results
NASA At Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale

Cassini Spacecraft Heads Toward The Gateway To Its Grand Finale This Weekend
Real Time Analytics