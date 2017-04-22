Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Xiaomi Mi 6 Climate Change Hubble Space Telescope

MacBook Pro 13-Inch With Touch Bar Makes Its Way To Apple’s Refurbished Store

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
MacBook Pro 13-Inch With Touch Bar
Apple has added the entire line of the 2016 released MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models to its refurbished store.
Apple has reportedly added the entire line of the 2016 released MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models to its refurbished store. People who cannot afford to pay the actual retail price of the MacBook Pro 2016 can gain some considerable savings by buying the devices from the refurbished store.

According to MacRumors, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar base model is being offered at a price of $1,529 in the United States. It is $270 off from the regular price of $1,799.

The base model features a 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB flash storage and Intel Iris Graphics 550. Silver and space gray are the two color options available at the refurbished store. The base model with an upgraded 16GB of RAM is available for $1,699 or $300 off the regular price of $1,999.

Meanwhile, the higher-end MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch model is available for $1,699 in the United States, with $300 off the $1,999 regular price, Digital Trends reported. The notebook model features a 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB flash storage and Intel Iris Graphics 550. Available colors include silver and space gray. The upgraded higher-end model with 16GB of RAM is available for $1,869 or $330 off the regular price of $2,199.

It is to be noted that Apple already added the 13-inch MacBook Pro model with standard function keys and the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to its refurbished store in March. The Cupertino-based tech giant claims that its refurbished machines are thoroughly checked, tested and repackaged. The machines undergo a final quality assurance inspection before they are added to Apple's refurbished store.

The refurbished MacBook Pro models come with the iPhone maker's standard one-year warranty. In fact, buyers can give their refurbished machines a try with the security of Apple's standard 14-day return policy.

MacBook Pro 2016, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Refurbished Store, 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Apple Refurbished Store

