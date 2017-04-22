Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Hubble Space Telescope

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Daily Intake Of Sodas, Fruit Juices, Artificially Sweetened Sodas Could Cause Poorer Memory, Lower Brain Volume

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Just One Diet Soda A Day Can Triple The Risk Of Stroke & Dementia
Daily intake of diet soda could triple the risk of developing dementia and stroke.
(Photo : Elite NWO Agenda/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that higher sugary beverage intake such as sodas, fruit juices and artificially sweetened sodas could affect the brain. These could cause poorer memory and lower the overall brain volumes and hippocampal volumes, which are areas of the brain that are significant for memory.

The findings of the study were printed in the journals Alzheimer's & Dementia and Stroke. The study was led by researchers and investigators from the Framingham Heart Study (FHS) and Boston University of Medicine, according to Medical News Today.

Matthew Pase, Ph.D., the fellow in the department of neurology at the Boston University of Medicine, the corresponding author of the study and the investigator at the FHS, said the findings of the study suggest a link between higher sugary beverage intake and brain atrophy, including brain volume and poorer memory. The scientists also discovered that daily intake of diet soda was nearly three times would likely acquire stroke and dementia compared to those who did not have diet soda intake.

The study involved about 4,000 participants with ages above 30 from the community-based FHS. They were assessed using the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). They also underwent cognitive testing to gauge the relationship between intake and brain volumes including their thinking and memory.

The team also examined 2,888 participants ages 45 and over for stroke. Moreover, the team assessed 1,484 participants with ages 60 and over for dementia for 10 years.

Pase said they discovered that people drinking diet soda were about three times would likely develop stroke and dementia. These include the Alzheimer's disease dementia, which is the most common form of dementia and the higher risk of ischemic stroke, in which blood vessels in the brain become congested.

Experts warn that extra sugar could be harmful to health. High-sugar beverages including diet soda and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with cardiometabolic risk factors. This could heighten the risk of dementia and cerebrovascular disease. Meanwhile, more studies are needed whether artificial sweeteners could affect the brain, according to BU School of Medicine.

Tagssodas, fruit juices, artificially sweetened sodas, Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, brain volumes

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New 'Cancer Vaccine' Shows Promising Results

Umbilical Cord Blood From Babies Could Restore Memory Of An Aging Mice

Low-Fat Milk, Yogurt May Benefit Mental Health

Pomegranate Juice Could Lower Blood Pressure And Enhance Memory, Study Says

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes A...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Exoplanet LHS 1140b – A Potentially Habitable Super-Earth?

Exoplanet Around Cool Star May Harbor Alien Life
Zoom-In On NGC 4298 & NGC 4302

NASA, ESA Celebrate Hubble's 27th Anniversary By Releasing Images Of Two Stunning Galaxies
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration
How Do Spacecraft Survive Re-Entry?

Fashion And Engineering Collide To Produce ‘Space Fabric’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  3. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  1. Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
  2. iMac 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Expected To Arrive In Late 2017, More Features Revealed
  3. Fashion And Engineering Collide To Produce ‘Space Fabric’
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA At Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale

Cassini Spacecraft Heads Toward The Gateway To Its Grand Finale This Weekend
X-37B Space Plane Breaks Orbital Record

US Secretive Military Space Plane Already Orbited The Earth For 700 Days
Genius: Albert Einstein Biograph

'Genius': The Albert Einstein Biography; National Geographic’s First Ever Scripted Series
LHS 1140b

Newly Discovered Super-Earth ‘LHS 1140b’ Best Candidate Yet To Search For Alien Life
Real Time Analytics