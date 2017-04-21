Huawei Confirms To Use Different Memory Chip Specifications For P10 And P10 Plus; P10 One Of The Best Smartphones In 2017!

Huawei recently confirmed that it is using different memory chip specifications for the P10 and P10 Plus.

(Photo : Android Authority/YouTube screenshot)

The Chinese company, Huawei, is hoping that its latest P10 flagship smartphone will help secure its position as the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer. Huawei grabbed the tech world's attention especially when it launched the P10. The smartphone also made the company as a leading player in the tech industry today.

Recent reports claim that the company is using a memory chip on Huawei P10 that has multiple specifications. According to Android Authority, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus feature memory chips in any combinations of LPDDR3, LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 or eMMC 5.1 storage.

But is this really a big deal that Huawei P10 has to have multiple specifications? Report claims that the South Korean company, Samsung, is also using component variations on its devices. Samsung's choice of system chips on its flagship phone, for Galaxy S8, is usually Exynos or Qualcomm chip based on the market.

The iPhone 7 Plus, on the other hand, comes with modem chip from either Intel or Qualcomm. Huawei says that it is not making any false claims when it comes to the latest Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. There is a huge difference on the LPDDR3, LPDDR4 chips, as well as UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 and eMMC 5.1 storage chips. Users just want to know if they are getting a new or older technology on their phones.

Nevertheless, the Huawei P10 is one of the most attractive and best made smartphones yet to arrive this year. Users also like its solid and smooth feel in the hand. It also has several varieties of colors.

According to The Guardian, the P10 also has 5.1 inches full high-definition LCD display. The screen size is 0.1 inch smaller compared to the previous model.

One of the best features of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is that they have plenty of RAM and micro SD expandable storage. They also have amazing dual rear camera system that comes with clever gesture controls. However, the disadvantage of the P10 is that it does not have IP rating for water/dust resistance.