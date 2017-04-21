Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple iPhone 8 news

Microsoft Announces Twice-A-Year Windows 10 Update; Updates Will Happen Every March And September

Edward
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 06:35 AM EDT
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft recently announced that it will have a semi-annual update for Windows 10, every September and March.
After recently releasing the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update, the giant tech company also announced that it will be launching different updates for Windows operating system each year. The next major update is expected to arrive this coming September 2017.

According to The Verge, Microsoft's twice-a-year update will occur every March and September. The company also claims that each of the new features that will be released every update is going to be supported by the company for 18 months. Users are hoping that the company will also add more cool and useful features for Windows 10 on the next update.

But even if Microsoft said that the Windows 10 feature release will be serviced, this does not mean that the company will continue with Windows 10 as the final version of Windows. The upcoming September update of Windows 10 code-named Redstone 3 is also aligning with the Office 365 ProPlus update.

Users should not get too excited with the said updates. According to PC World, the semi-annual feature update for Microsoft Windows will just mark iterative improvements to the OS. The updates will also just have a few notable features to help users distinguish them from other new releases.

There will be fewer releases for the basic enterprise version of the Office and Office 365 ProPlus because Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus and Microsoft's System Center Configuration Manager are now aligned on the same schedule. The Office 365 ProPlus typically gets new updates three times a year.

Microsoft also announced that the Office ProPlus support is going to be extended from 12 to 18 months. The Office 365 ProPlus subscription includes all the standard Microsoft Office applications like Excel, Word and PowerPoint. But it does not have the applications like SharePoint, Skype, Yammer and Teams. Users who subscribed to the Office 365 will continue to receive new updates frequently.

