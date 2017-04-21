Moto X 2017's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Pictures Get Leaked Online

Moto X 2017's leaked pictures get spotted online. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

After the release of Motorola's flagship smartphones Moto G5 and G5 Plus, there is another device that is frequently making rounds on the internet -- it is the Moto X 2017. Although the smartphone maker has not announced anything about the handset yet, leaks and rumors surrounding Moto X 2017's specs, release date and price details have flooded the web.

According to Phandroid, a series of pictures of the Moto X 2017 handset has been recently spotted online, revealing almost all the specifications. In the pictures, the handset can be seen with a circular camera setup with dual rear cameras and flash support for the front camera. There is an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor positioned at the front and a trademark Moto logo at the back. The USB Type-C port and speaker grille can be seen at the bottom edge with the 3.5 mm audio jack located on the top.

Among other specs, the Moto X 2017 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixel resolution) display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of inbuilt storage depending upon region that will be further expandable via an external micro SD card and a 13-megapixel rear camera, Gadgets 360. The smartphone is rumored to get an oblong-shaped physical home button right below the display.

In terms of design, it is expected that the Moto X 2017 will flaunt a similar design as Motorola's Moto G5 and G5 Plus range of smartphones. As far as pricing is concerned, the smartphone is going to be a mid-ranged model. The Moto X (2017) is expected to get a release date soon. The handset also recently made an appearance in an official Motorola video.

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Nothing about Moto X 2017's specs, release date or price has been announced by the makers yet.