Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Moto X 2017's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Pictures Get Leaked Online

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 05:18 AM EDT
Moto X 2017
Moto X 2017's leaked pictures get spotted online. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

After the release of Motorola's flagship smartphones Moto G5 and G5 Plus, there is another device that is frequently making rounds on the internet -- it is the Moto X 2017. Although the smartphone maker has not announced anything about the handset yet, leaks and rumors surrounding Moto X 2017's specs, release date and price details have flooded the web.

According to Phandroid, a series of pictures of the Moto X 2017 handset has been recently spotted online, revealing almost all the specifications. In the pictures, the handset can be seen with a circular camera setup with dual rear cameras and flash support for the front camera. There is an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor positioned at the front and a trademark Moto logo at the back. The USB Type-C port and speaker grille can be seen at the bottom edge with the 3.5 mm audio jack located on the top.

Among other specs, the Moto X 2017 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full-HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixel resolution) display, a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of inbuilt storage depending upon region that will be further expandable via an external micro SD card and a 13-megapixel rear camera, Gadgets 360. The smartphone is rumored to get an oblong-shaped physical home button right below the display.

In terms of design, it is expected that the Moto X 2017 will flaunt a similar design as Motorola's Moto G5 and G5 Plus range of smartphones. As far as pricing is concerned, the smartphone is going to be a mid-ranged model. The Moto X (2017) is expected to get a release date soon. The handset also recently made an appearance in an official Motorola video.

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Nothing about Moto X 2017's specs, release date or price has been announced by the makers yet.

TagsMoto X 2017, Moto X 2017 specs, Moto X 2017 Release Date, Moto X 2017 Price

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data

AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Al...

Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To S...

Apple iPad Pro 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Likely To Be Announ...

Samsung Gear S3 Latest News & Update: Three New Gear S3 Watchfaces Get Introduce...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Exoplanet LHS 1140b – A Potentially Habitable Super-Earth?

Exoplanet Around Cool Star May Harbor Alien Life
Zoom-In On NGC 4298 & NGC 4302

NASA, ESA Celebrate Hubble's 27th Anniversary By Releasing Images Of Two Stunning Galaxies
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration
How Do Spacecraft Survive Re-Entry?

Fashion And Engineering Collide To Produce ‘Space Fabric’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  2. Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  4. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA At Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale

Cassini Spacecraft Heads Toward The Gateway To Its Grand Finale This Weekend
X-37B Space Plane Breaks Orbital Record

US Secretive Military Space Plane Already Orbited The Earth For 700 Days
Genius: Albert Einstein Biograph

'Genius': The Albert Einstein Biography; National Geographic’s First Ever Scripted Series
LHS 1140b

Newly Discovered Super-Earth ‘LHS 1140b’ Best Candidate Yet To Search For Alien Life
Real Time Analytics