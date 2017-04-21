Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Xiaomi Mi 6 Apple iPhone 8 news

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

'Genius': The Albert Einstein Biography; National Geographic’s First Ever Scripted Series

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Genius: Albert Einstein Biograph
A 10-part series that will explain Einstein’s theory of relativity and much more, especially about his personal life.
(Photo : Documentaries HD/YouTube screenshot)

Which scientist's name has over the years become synonymous with the word "genius"? Yes, it is indeed Albert Einstein's. It is hard to imagine someone who has not heard about him.

Einstein's theory of relativity revolutionized mankind's understanding of physics and science. The theory of relativity became the standing reference for the conceptualization and validation of most of the subsequently proposed physical theories and the technological inventions that were based on them.

After almost a decade of strenuous research and analysis, Einstein proposed his general theory of relativity in 1916. The theory provided an explanation to the causes and effects of gravitational waves and their correlation with the space-time curvature. The subsequent proposition of the theory of special relativity not only validated Newton's laws of motion but it also explained the existence of space wormholes, Gizmodo reported.

Einstein's theories also formed the basis of the advent of many present day technological innovations, say GPS for example. The GPS serves to provide the most accurate position of an individual or device by communicating with the numerous satellites that are presently orbiting in space. It is a boon for all kinds of navigations systems, starting from Uber Cabs to airplanes.

The functioning of devices like GPS depends on several complicated calculations that incorporate physical constants such as the speed of light. The GPS and the satellites work in tandem to calculate the relative geographical location of the device. Application of the basic concepts of light, gravity and laws of motion, which were explained by Albert Einstein, ensures that the GPS works with impeccable accuracy, IndiaTimes reported.

In an effort to showcase the importance of Einstein's contribution to physics, National Geographic is launching a 10-part scripted series that portrays the life of Albert Einstein. While Johnny Flynn will be playing the part of young Einstein, the role of Einstein in his later years will be played by Oscar winning actor Geoffrey Rush. Other distinguished cast members of the series include Emily Watson and Elsa Einstein, The New York Times reported.

Most people know Albert Einstein as the genius scientist that he was, but National Geographic's Genius series will also show the other side of him. It will also showcase his struggle and victory over anti-Semitism.

TagsAlbert Einstein, General theory of relativity, special theory of relativity, National Geographic, Genius, Genius series

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

First-Of-Its-Kind Physics Experiment Proved The Negative Mass Concept; Superflui...

Quantum Physics And Thermodynamics: Explaining The Thermodynamic Laws At Atomic ...

Income Disparity And Physics: Explaining Economic Condition Of A Country With Th...

Storm Layer In Helium Superfluid Discovered

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Exoplanet LHS 1140b – A Potentially Habitable Super-Earth?

Exoplanet Around Cool Star May Harbor Alien Life
Zoom-In On NGC 4298 & NGC 4302

NASA, ESA Celebrate Hubble's 27th Anniversary By Releasing Images Of Two Stunning Galaxies
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration
How Do Spacecraft Survive Re-Entry?

Fashion And Engineering Collide To Produce ‘Space Fabric’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
  1. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  2. Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  4. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA At Saturn: Cassini's Grand Finale

Cassini Spacecraft Heads Toward The Gateway To Its Grand Finale This Weekend
X-37B Space Plane Breaks Orbital Record

US Secretive Military Space Plane Already Orbited The Earth For 700 Days
Genius: Albert Einstein Biograph

'Genius': The Albert Einstein Biography; National Geographic’s First Ever Scripted Series
LHS 1140b

Newly Discovered Super-Earth ‘LHS 1140b’ Best Candidate Yet To Search For Alien Life
Real Time Analytics