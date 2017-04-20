Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Design Overhaul Expected; Users Might Be Disappointed With The New Fingerprint Sensor's Location

Edward
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:25 AM EDT
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 leaked sketch shows that the Touch ID fingerprint scanner might be relocated at the back.
(Photo : MacRumors/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming flagship phone iPhone 8 could have a major design overhaul. Several fans are glad, because after three straight years, the iPhone design is the same. Apple is expected to shake things up a little bit with the iPhone 8. However, there are rumors that the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus might get a new design that also features a glass back to provide wireless charging property.

According to a BGR report, the iPhone 8 is expected to have a sleek new full-screen design. But in order to have a larger screen size, Apple might be getting rid of the iPhone's home button. The iPhone 8 might also have smaller bezels all the way around its new OLED display.

Report claims that Apple is also planning to relocate the Touch ID fingerprint scanner of the iPhone. The company might move the sensor at the back of the iPhone 8 just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. The iPhone 8 is also expected to feature next generation sensors that could be applied to a smartphone. But if the company improved the iPhone 8's feature too much, it could result to huge delay due to manufacturing issues.

Samsung has been reported to have tried and failed to integrate a Touch ID fingerprint scanner into the OLED display of Galaxy S8. Thus, it resulted to moving the scanner at the back of the smartphone. If Apple will make the same move to the iPhone 8, a lot of users will surely be disappointed. It is because iPhone users are used to position their thumb where the home button is as they slide it out of their pocket.

Moving the Touch ID fingerprint scanner or home button of iPhone 8 will make a lot of iPhone users feel strange. However, the iPhone 8 has high sales expectations from Apple. Manufacturers should start stepping up their production. According to GSMArena, manufacturers will build over 50 million chipsets for iPhone 8 per quarter during the second half of 2017.

TagsiPhone 8, iPhone 8 news, iPhone 8 update, Apple

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

